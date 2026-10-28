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Putin seeks to expand ties with African countries at Russia-Africa summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye shake hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye shake hands during the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, Wednesday.
(Pavel Bednyakov / Ap Photo/pavel Bednyakov)
By Vladimir Isachenkov
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  • At a Moscow summit attended by 48 African nations, Vladimir Putin urged a greater African role in global institutions and pledged to expand Russian grain and fertilizer supplies.
  • The gathering highlights Moscow’s push for influence across a continent of nearly 1.6 billion people, including through military ties with governments in the Sahel.

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted dozens of African leaders at a Russia-Africa summit, part of Moscow’s efforts to expand its influence across the continent.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day Russia-Africa summit in Moscow, Putin cast it as an “organic part of a global transformation” and an end to Western domination, noting that “we are witnessing a multipolar world becoming a reality — a trend that is both objective and irreversible.”

“The era when the destinies of entire continents were determined by a narrow bloc of states is coming to an irreversible end,” Putin said. “It is being replaced by a more just world, in which the voices of all nations participating in international affairs must be heard.”

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In his speech at the forum, Putin called for strengthening Africa’s role in making decisions at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group to meet the continent’s needs.

Putin emphasized that Russia delivers grain and fertilizers to more than 40 African countries and stands ready to expand supplies.

The Russia-Africa summit marks a renewed Kremlin effort to bolster ties with a continent of nearly 1.6 billion people that is increasingly assertive on the global stage. Africa’s 54 nations make up the largest voting bloc at the United Nations.

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Moscow first hosted the Russia-Africa summit in 2019, and then again in 2023. This week’s summit drew 48 African nations, about 20 of which were represented by their leaders.

As Russia competes with the United States, Europe and China for greater influence across Africa, it has relied on its military contractors to strengthen its sway on many fronts, from the economy to security and politics.

Across the Sahel region, a vast arid expanse south of the Sahara Desert, militaries that grabbed power citing security failures have severed ties with longtime Western security allies and turned to Russia. They first welcomed the Moscow-backed Wagner private mercenary group before it was replaced by the Africa Corps under the direct command of the Russian Defense Ministry.

In August, Russia’s Africa Corps military contractor helped Niger’s junta quickly defeat a mutiny by a group of young troops in the country’s capital.

It’s not known how many Russian mercenaries are in the Sahel’s three junta-led countries of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, but varying estimates put the number between 1,700 and 2,000. In the Central African Republic, there have been around 1,000 Russian private contractors.

Isachenkov writes for the Associated Press.

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