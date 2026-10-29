Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

September 2027 trial date set for man charged with attacking White House correspondents’ dinner

U.S. Secret Service agents respond near President Trump at the White House correspondents dinner.
Secret Service agents respond near President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the White House correspondents dinner on April 25.
(Alex Brandon / Ap Photo/alex Brandon)
By Michael Kunzelman
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday set a September 2027 trial date for a man charged with attempting to kill President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner in April.

Cole Tomas Allen’s trial is scheduled to start with jury selection on Sept. 7 in Washington, D.C., and is expected to last approximately three to four weeks. Prosecutors had recommended starting the trial in May, but U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden set the later date after one of Allen’s attorneys asked for more time to prepare.

Allen, of Torrance, is accused of storming the WHCA dinner while armed with guns and knives and firing a shotgun at a Secret Service officer who tried to stop the attack at the Washington Hilton hotel. The officer, who was struck once in a bullet-resistant vest, fired five shots but didn’t hit anybody, authorities said. Allen was injured but not from gunfire.

Advertisement

The attack led to an early end to one of the highest-profile annual events in the nation’s capital. Trump returned to speak at the rescheduled dinner three months later.

In writings that he sent to relatives before the attack, Allen railed against Trump administration policies and referred to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin,” authorities said.

Allen faces an attempted assassination charge that carries a maximum possible sentence of life in prison. He also is charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and two additional firearms counts.

Advertisement

Kunzelman writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsTrump AdministrationCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    Bracing for a record El Niño: Climate scientist Dr. Daniel Swain

    Climate scientist Dr. Daniel Swain joins host Beth Ruyak to explain why this winter’s El Niño sharply raises California’s risk of heavy rain, flooding and coastal erosion this winter.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Shadow War Against L.A. Nazis

    From his law office in downtown Los Angeles, an attorney named Leon Lewis ran a clandestine operation to thwart Nazi and fascist plots in the 1930s and 40s to kill Jews in Southern California.

  • Call Sign Condor key art

    Love and War in Ukraine

    Why would someone decide to risk their life for a country that is not their own? What might they be searching for? Call Sign Condor is a podcast about the thousands of Latin American soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine — for Ukraine.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement