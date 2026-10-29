Man pleads guilty to federal hate crimes in deadly firebomb attack on Colorado demonstrators

A woman places a bouquet of flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of a June 2025 attack outside of the Boulder County, Colo., courthouse.

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An Egyptian man faces an additional life sentence after pleading guilty Thursday to federal hate crime and other charges for a deadly firebombing attack on demonstrators last year in Boulder, Colo.

Mohamed Soliman already is serving life in prison after pleading guilty to state charges last spring. Federal prosecutors, who previously said they would not seek the death penalty against him, said at his change-of-plea hearing they would seek a life term plus 50 years in prison for the dozen counts.

Soliman spoke through an interpreter at the hearing and said little besides “yes” and “no” to the judge’s questioning, such as whether he understood the consequences of pleading guilty. Wearing a brown shirt and khaki pants, Soliman was led out of court in handcuffs and shackles without looking at the victims in the courtroom.

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Yelling “Free Palestine,” Soliman lit and threw two Molotov cocktails at the demonstrators who were marching in support of hostages taken in the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Federal prosecutors accused Soliman of attacking because the demonstrators were Jewish. The flames badly burned Karen Diamond, 82, and injured a dozen others.

Diamond died three weeks later. Her family says she suffered “indescribable pain.”

Soliman pleaded guilty to nine federal counts of hate crimes, including one resulting in Diamond’s death and eight for attempting to kill other demonstrators. Three additional counts were federal weapon charges.

“The defendant violently used the explosives to cause permanent and life-threatening injuries to several of these victims and cause the death of Karen Diamond,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Hindman said in court shortly before Soliman pleaded guilty.

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A group of victims sat stoically in the courtroom, some taking notes as the judge asked Soliman if he understood the proceedings. Several victims intended to make statements at Soliman’s sentencing but declined to do so in court Thursday, Hindman told the court.

Colorado U.S. District Judge John Kane said he would review sentencing guidelines before deciding whether to accept or reject prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation. He noted the guidelines are not binding.

“I have not made up my mind about the sentence,” Kane said. “Sometimes I follow that advice and sometimes I don’t.”

Soliman’s federal sentencing was set for Jan. 7.

Boulder residents, particularly the Jewish community, described being unnerved by the June 2025 attack in their city northwest of Denver that’s home to the University of Colorado.

The group “Run for Their Lives” had been demonstrating weekly downtown. Soliman got near the demonstration on Pearl Street, a pedestrian mall lined with shops and restaurants, by posing as a gardener.

Federal authorities alleged Soliman planned the attack for a year. After his arrest, Soliman told police he sought “to kill all Zionist people,” a reference to the movement to establish and protect a Jewish state in Israel, according to an FBI affidavit.

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Federal officials said he was in the U.S. illegally. He entered in 2022 on a tourist visa that expired the following year, then filed for asylum. He was granted work authorization, but it too expired, federal officials said

Soliman was living with his wife and their five children in an apartment in Colorado Springs at the time of the attack. He worked a series of low-paying jobs. The couple divorced in April. Soliman recently dropped his opposition to removing his family from the U.S.

Prosecutors in Soliman’s state case argued he planned for more harm than he carried out. He tried twice to buy a gun and was denied, they said.

He brought 18 Molotov cocktails — bottles filled with flammable liquid that are lit, thrown and burst into flames when they shatter — to the demonstration in a box, but only two were thrown.

Of the 29 attack victims identified by state prosecutors, 13 were physically injured. Prosecutors considered the rest victims because they could have been hurt. An injured dog led to a state animal cruelty charge.

While in court to plead guilty to the state charges in May, Soliman said he has known and respected Jewish people but questioned the deaths of innocent people in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

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“Yes, I am against Israel and I can’t deny that. And that is my right,” Soliman said.

Peipert and Gruver write for the Associated Press. Gruver reported from Fort Collins, Colorado.