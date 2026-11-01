Shootings leave 4 dead, 15 injured in Dallas; 1 dead, 8 injured at Alabama football game

Police officers and others at the scene of a shooting early Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.

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Four people are dead and 15 are injured following separate shootings in a Dallas neighborhood, police say, and one person was killed and eight injured after a college football game in Alabama, among several violent incidents nationwide on Halloween weekend.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said his investigators are still trying to determine whether the shootings in the Deep Ellum neighborhood were related.

Comeaux said three separate shootings occurred, and it wasn’t immediately known why they started. He said some arrests were made but he didn’t specify how many or what charges were involved.

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“This is a really big scene. It’s spread out,” Comeaux said. “We are interviewing some individuals right now that we have arrested, still trying to figure out exactly how it ties into all the shootings out here.”

Meanwhile, one person was killed and eight others were wounded in a mass shooting just outside Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., after the annual Magic City Classic football game Saturday night between Alabama State and Alabama A&M, police said.

Michael Pickett, chief of the Birmingham Police Department, said most spectators and families had left the stadium property after the game, but the shooting happened nearby, where vendors were set up along Graymont Avenue.

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He said he was “very grateful that more people weren’t injured.”

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Police spokesperson De’Rell Freeman said one person had been detained and transported to police headquarters for questioning, and “multiple weapons” had been found and secured.

Alabama State and Alabama A&M are historically Black universities and archrivals whose annual contest has been played for more than 100 years. Nearly 70,000 fans attended Saturday’s game, won by Alabama A&M 31-28. The event draws some of the largest crowds in the country for games played in their college football division.

The Magic City Classic has such a deep history that Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr., a former NFL linebacker and alumnus of the school, proposed creating a Hall of Fame for the game.

In Newark, Del., six people were shot shortly after 11:10 p.m. Saturday near the University of Delaware campus, Newark Police Lt. Greg D’Elia said. All six were transported to hospitals for treatment. Video shared on social media showed people running for safety from the scene. One stretch of the city’s Main Street was closed for several hours after the shooting.

A shooting early Sunday in Bloomington, Ill., left a 19-year-old woman dead and another woman in critical condition. Six others had injuries that were not life-threatening, but it was unclear from a statement by the city’s police department and McLean County Coroner’s Office if those people had gunshot wounds. The shooting happened near the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Bloomington is about 135 miles southwest of Chicago.

And in Fayetteville, Ark., six people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds from a shooting that happened early Sunday. No arrests have been made, police said in a news release. A preliminary investigation indicates an altercation preceded the shooting.