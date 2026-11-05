3 people have been injured in a shooting at an Iowa post office

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A suspect was in custody in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday after two people were shot at the city’s main post office and a third was injured trying to escape, authorities said. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

“They’re all at the hospital, they are being cared for right now,” Sgt. Paul Parizek said of the victims.

Parizek said officers responded within three minutes. The shooting happened on the second floor of the post office and reports started coming in of shots fired around 9:10 a.m. local time.

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The main post office is just north of downtown Des Moines and across the street from one of the city’s main hospitals. The building is a four-story regional sorting facility with a walk-in service counter accessible to the public.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s in contact with the Department of Public Safety regarding the shooting.

“The suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is ongoing,” she posted online. “We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved. Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement.”

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Des Moines Public Schools said that after being notified by police at 9:20 a.m. of the shooting at the post office, the district’s nearby elementary school, welcome center and nutrition center went into a secure status, meaning no one was allowed in or out of the buildings. The district said the secure status was lifted after police notified them at 10 a.m. that a suspect was in custody.

Fingerhut writes for the Associated Press.