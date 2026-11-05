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American sentenced to life in prison for murders of partner and infant daughter in Rome

Three people, one wearing blue gloves, are seen from behind standing in a grassy area facing red vehicles and other people
Forensic police work at the site where the bodies of an infant and the child’s mother were found in Rome’s Villa Pamphili park on June 7, 2025.
(Francesco Benvenuti / LaPresse / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • American Francis Kaufmann, 47, denied killing his partner and their nearly 1-year-old daughter, Andromeda, whose bodies were found in a park in Rome in June 2025.

ROME — An American man was found guilty by a Rome court Thursday of murdering his partner and their infant daughter, whose bodies were found naked in a city park, the LaPresse news agency reported. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Francis Kaufmann, 47, fled to the Greek island of Skiathos after the killings in June 2025 and was extradited to Italy to face trial for the murders of Anastasia Trofimova, 28, and their daughter, Andromeda, who was nearly a year old.

Kaufmann denied killing them.

The bodies were found in Rome’s Villa Pamphili park. Trofimova, whose body was found under a black bag, had been killed several days before the infant, who was found in nearby undergrowth. Neither had identification.

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Kaufmann, a self-described filmmaker using the alias Rexal Ford, had secured $1 million in Italian tax credits for a film that was never made. The scandal prompted the resignation of the head of the Culture Ministry’s film department.

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