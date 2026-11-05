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Trump signs proclamation he says will prevent future changes to the Oval Office and Cabinet Room

President Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office
President Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House Thursday in Washington.
(Alex Brandon / Ap Photo/alex Brandon)
By Darlene Superville
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WASHINGTON — President Trump on Thursday signed a proclamation that he said will prevent future changes to the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as he has redesigned them.

“We’re making it a national monument and it will not be allowed to be touched by anybody,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump’s proclamation signing comes two days after voters, dissatisfied with his economic policies, threw dozens of Republicans out of office, delivering control of Congress to Democrats.

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It’s also the third day this week in which the president, a real estate mogul, delivered remarks fixated on his pet projects in Washington, D.C., including an opulent ballroom and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has overseen numerous design changes to various rooms, including the Oval Office, where he has filled the wall space with portraits, a copy of the Declaration of Independence and numerous golden accents.

Superville writes for the Associated Press.

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