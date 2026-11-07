Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Gunman opens fire in Polish city of Krakow, killing 5 people and injuring at least 12

Two police officers hold up a cordon while a third stands by near a public square at night
Police officers secure a cordoned area after a shooter opened fire in a market square in Krakow, Poland, on Saturday.
(Beata Zawrzel / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A gunman opened fire on random people in Krakow’s Main Square on Saturday, police said, killing five and injuring at least 12, including officers.
  • Police shot and wounded the suspect during the confrontation.
  • Mass shootings are uncommon in Poland.

KRAKOW, Poland — Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a market square in Krakow, Poland, police said.

The gunman aimed at random people as he drove into Main Square, a major tourist destination in the center of the city, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police. Images from the scene showed police officers and ambulances covering the area, which is in the center of Krakow. A Polish Medical Air Rescue helicopter also landed in the square.

Advertisement

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack. Polish President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, the wounded and their families.

Other details were not immediately available. Mass shootings are uncommon in Poland.

“We are just learning details of the horrific mass shooting in Krakow, a savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland,” Tom Rose, the U.S. ambassador to Poland, wrote on X. “America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow.”

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 155 miles from the capital, Warsaw.

Advertisement

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement