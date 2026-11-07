Strong earthquake shakes central Japan, injuring at least 22

A staff member of the Japan Meteorological Agency speaks at a news conference in Tokyo after Sunday’s earthquake, which had a preliminary magnitude of at least 5.5.

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A strong earthquake shook central Japan early Sunday, shattering store windows, causing people to flee buildings and leaving at least 22 injured, according to local news reports.

The Japan Meteorological Agency put the quake’s magnitude at 5.7, while the U.S. Geological Survey reported it at magnitude 5.5. Smaller aftershocks were reported.

A wide area in and around Aichi prefecture was affected, including the city of Hamamatsu and the ancient capitals of Kyoto and Nara, as well as the neighboring prefectures of Gifiu and Yamanashi, where Mt. Fuji is located.

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Japanese TV video showed shattered store windows and scattered shards of glass on the streets. A bookstore was left with mounds of books that had flown off the shelves. The injuries included people who fell from stairs while they were trying to flee.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 1:04 a.m., was located about 25 miles below Earth’s surface in Shizuoka prefecture, east of Aichi. The most violent shaking was felt in Aichi, according to official seismic assessments. No shaking was reported in Tokyo.

The meteorological agency warned people to brace for possible strong quakes in the coming week, especially the next two to three days.

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“Please be on the lookout for mudslides, falling rocks and the possible effects from rainfall,” Ayataka Ebita, an agency official, told reporters.

He said no apparent change was detected so far to the Nankai Trough plate, where scientists say a megaquake can possibly hit.

The Shinkansen bullet trains were running at slower speeds in the affected areas as a precautionary measure, as quakes can damage railways.

Authorities in quake-prone Japan regularly instruct people to stock up on bottled water, food and batteries, have plans ready to hide under tables and keep comfortable walking shoes at hand.

Kageyama writes for the Associated Press.