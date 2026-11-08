Trains collide in Egypt, killing 7 and injuring more than 100

People search for victims after a passenger train derailed after colliding with another train in Al-Ayyat in Egypt’s Giza province on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Seven people were killed and more than 100 others injured when two trains collided Sunday south of Cairo, Egypt’s chief prosecutor’s office said.

The crash occurred in Al-Ayyat district in Giza province, about 32 miles south of Cairo, when a train traveling to the southwestern province of Fayoum crashed into the rear of a train bound for the southern province of Aswan, according to the Transportation Ministry.

The chief prosecutor’s office said late Sunday its investigators had arrived at the site. An inspection indicated that the crash took place when the Giza-Fayoum train collided with the last carriage of the Cairo-Aswan train, which was stationary on the same track and traveling in the same direction, officials said.

Advertisement

Train derailments and crashes are common in Egypt, where the railway system has a history of mismanagement and poor maintenance. In recent years, the government announced modernization initiatives to improve its railways.

Ayman Gamal, a resident of Kafr Girza in Al-Ayyat where the crash occurred, said people living nearby rushed to the scene, pulled out survivors and called ambulances.

Gamal said that he saw that about 80 of the injured were taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals. Some passengers were trapped inside one of the carriages of the stationary train and were dead when they were pulled out, he said.

Advertisement

A train conductor was among those killed, the chief prosecutor’s office said.

President Abdel Fatah Sisi said in a social media post that he ordered a prompt investigation into the crash.

Emergency teams and cranes were dispatched to the scene to clear the wreckage and restore train services to their normal schedule as soon as possible, the Egyptian Railway Authority said.

Last September, a train driver and his assistant were injured after two freight trains collided in the same district.

Egypt’s deadliest train crash was in 2002, when more than 300 people were killed after a fire broke out on an overnight train journeying from Cairo to southern Egypt.

