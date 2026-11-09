Judge denies Lindsay Clancy’s motion to dismiss charges in the deaths of her 3 kids

Judge William Sullivan gestures to attorneys during Lindsay Clancy’s hearing in Plymouth Superior Court on Nov. 2. in Plymouth, Mass.

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A judge on Monday denied a motion to dismiss charges against Lindsay Clancy in the deaths of her three young children, potentially clearing the way for a retrial next year.

Clancy’s defense team had asked the court to end the case based on an unusual argument that the judge shouldn’t have declared a mistrial in September when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. They argued that the judge should have removed the one juror who favored conviction, then allowed jury deliberations to continue.

But Judge William Sullivan disagreed, saying he saw no other option than declaring a mistrial.

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“Because the court concludes that there was manifest necessity for a mistrial based on the jury’s deadlock, a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy’s right not to be placed in double jeopardy,” Sullivan wrote.

World & Nation Mistrial is declared in Lindsay Clancy child killings case after jury deadlocks Friday’s mistrial, on the seventh day of deliberations, leaves the case unresolved. In the end, the decision seemed to surprise no one in the courtroom. Neither Clancy nor her family showed any emotion as the judge announced the trial was ending without a resolution.

Clancy has never denied that she killed her children in 2023, but her lawyer has argued that she had postpartum psychosis and was unable to control her behavior.

Prosecutors have acknowledged that Clancy had mental health problems, but they said she acted deliberately and understood her actions were wrong.

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Prosecutors said they intend to retry Clancy, but they haven’t settled on whether they will pursue the same charges or opt for a reduced charge that might be more palatable for the jury.

The next hearing is set for Nov. 16.

On Monday, Sullivan also denied prosecutors’ request for a gag order while the case remains pending, to avoid influencing a future jury.

Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington gave interviews during the trial, while prosecutors generally didn’t speak to reporters. Clancy’s lawyers argued that a gag order would amount to an unconstitutional restraint on speech.

Casey writes for the Associated Press.