Trump’s midterm drubbing adds to the populist right’s losses. France’s Le Pen could still win

Marine Le Pen, center, and other members of France’s far-right National Rally wrap up the party’s 19th congress, in Orleans, France, on Oct. 25, 2026.

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A decade ago, President Trump ’s victory sent a populist shock wave across the West. Now, Europe is asking whether the midterm rout of his Republican Party will send one back.

European opponents of right-wing populism see the U.S. vote as the latest sign of its faltering advance. Since April, voters have ousted Hungary’s Viktor Orban, ended Aleksandar Vucic’s long grip on Serbia and blocked the Bolsonaro family’s return in Brazil.

“When cracks in power become more visible, this can trigger a cascade effect,” said Peter Kreko, director of Budapest’s Political Capital Institute.

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Nowhere would such a cascade matter more than in France, where nationalist Marine Le Pen is the front-runner in a presidential election six months away that could put the European Union’s only nuclear arsenal, and a United Nations Security Council veto, in far-right hands.

The populist right’s recent defeats could rattle the woman vying to become France’s first Madame la Presidente. But the anger punishing populists in power from Budapest to Belgrade could carry her to power — precisely because her National Rally party has never governed France.

Le Pen also faces a legal cliffhanger. France’s highest court aims to rule on her appeal against an embezzlement conviction by early April, just weeks before the first round of voting; if it rules against her, she could campaign and face voters wearing an electronic tag.

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“She could still be barred from running, and now Americans delivered this sort of rebuke to Trump’s kind of populism,” said Carmen Artaza, 31, a Paris resident educated in the United States. “That’s bound to rattle her — unsettle her campaign.”

But in France, “the far right still has the wind in its sails,” said Sciences Po political scientist Gilles Ivaldi.

Analysts say voters who handed Democrats control of the U.S. House and Senate may have punished Trump’s record, especially on the economy, more than his “America first” ideas.

Populists are still winning some elections too. Such candidates have taken presidencies in Poland, Chile and Colombia since mid-2025.

“The trend toward the far right has been the defining feature of 21st century politics,” said Daphne Halikiopoulou, a politics professor at Britain’s University of York.

But lately, defeats for the illiberal populist camp have been piling up.

“The midterms are a very favorable result for the center left, and this could hinder the far right,” she said.

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Leaders or parties espousing nationalist, anti-immigration policies have suffered at least eight national election setbacks in roughly 18 months: in Romania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Hungary, Sweden, Serbia, Brazil and now the United States.

And many were emphatic: Portugal elected moderate Socialist António José Seguro over hard-right populist André Ventura by 2 to 1; Hungary ended Orban’s 16 years in power; Serbia’s Vucic conceded defeat last month to a student-led protest movement; and Romania chose pro-European centrist Nicusor Dan over nationalist George Simion.

Last month, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva narrowly beat Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Other votes thinned the ranks of anti-immigration parties. Geert Wilders’ party lost 11 seats in the Netherlands as the centrist party surged. In Sweden, the hard-right Sweden Democrats lost 11 seats as the left-leaning opposition won a narrow majority.

The results “show clearly that far-right politics are not popular,” said Aurelien Mondon, a politics expert at Britain’s University of Bath.

Even some on the populist right see a pattern. The U.S. midterms “join the defeats of Bolsonaro and Orbán,” Markus Frohnmaier, a senior lawmaker with the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, wrote on X.

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Each defeat can make the next one easier to imagine. Voters need to believe that “an increasingly authoritarian regime with vast resources can be defeated,” Kreko said. “The midterm results helped create that sense.”

The French left seized on the result, while the far right gave it a Gallic shrug.

“There is no inevitability in politics,” said Raphael Glucksmann, the French center-left presidential candidate, calling it “a message of hope for all.”

The National Rally, which cheered Trump’s return to power last year, is now keeping him at arm’s length.

“What happens in other countries is none of my business,” party President Jordan Bardella told RTL radio.

Sebastien Chenu, who leads the far-right party’s lawmakers in the National Assembly, called the vote “a rejection of Donald Trump’s policies” in a statement to the Associated Press, blaming inflation and fuel prices driven by a war with Iran “that he himself started.”

In Germany, AfD co-leader Alice Weidel blamed “the disastrous consequences of the Iran war.”

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The message from Europe’s nationalists: The defeat was Trump’s, not theirs.

Adamson writes for the Associated Press. Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.