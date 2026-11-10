Hungarian authorities detain Viktor Orbán’s younger brother for suspected human trafficking

Aron Orban, younger brother of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is escorted in a police vehicle to a detention facility in Budapest, Monday evening, after being detained on suspicion of human trafficking.

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Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ’s younger brother was taken into police custody on Monday, the new prime minister said, part of a probe into suspected human trafficking and influence peddling committed while the elder Orbán was still in office.

The move was part of a comprehensive push by Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s new government to unearth suspected corruption and abuses of office committed by Orbán’s far-right administration and associated business circles during his 16 years in power.

Magyar, whose center-right Tisza party defeated Orbán in a landslide election in April, has called the effort “Operation Cleansing Fire.” Several Orbán-era officials, including the former governor of the Central Bank, are already in police detention on suspicion of fraud and corruption crimes.

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Hungarian police said in a statement Monday that they made arrests and carried out house searches in four separate locations in and around the capital, Budapest, and had employed the assistance of Hungary’s Counter-Terrorism Center since the presence of firearms was expected at two of the scenes.

The arrest of four individuals was part of a joint investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation and the newly formed National Asset Recovery and Protection Office. The investigation centers on the alleged use of political connections to arrange expedited work permits for foreign nationals in exchange for lucrative payments.

Police said the four individuals, who are all suspected of “human trafficking committed in a criminal conspiracy for financial gain,” had facilitated Hungarian residence permits for more than 100 Vietnamese nationals in 2024, most of whom had aimed to leave Hungary for countries in Western Europe.

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One of the suspects is alleged to have engaged in influence peddling in the acquisition of the residence permits.

Police did not release the names of the suspects, and declined to provide further details on their identities in response to a request by the Associated Press. But Orbán, who remains the president of his anti-immigration Fidesz party, said that police actions against his brother, Áron Orbán, were politically motivated.

“I am the target; my younger brother is just a means to an end,” he wrote Monday on Facebook. “What is happening in Hungary is not accountability but a settling of scores. ... In this dirty game, the aim is to eliminate political opponents and establish a one-party system.”

Photographs published by Hungarian news outlet HVG Monday evening showed the younger Orbán arriving in a police vehicle at a pretrial detention facility in Budapest.

Áron Orbán’s detention was the latest of several high-profile police actions against former officials or other individuals with close ties to the former prime minister.

In October, police detained the former governor of the Hungarian Central Bank, György Matolcsy, for suspected fraud and other crimes. Matolcsy was one of Orbán’s closest economic allies, and is suspected of misusing funds through a foundation set up in 2014 that was endowed with some $818 million in public assets.

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Matolcsy has denied wrongdoing and is still in custody, while an international arrest warrant for his son, Ádám, is still active.

In September, police took into custody two former ministers in Orbán’s government. One is suspected of criminal mismanagement of $53.6 million of public funds and the other of accepting more than $37.2 million in bribes and kickbacks. They remain in police custody.

On Monday, Orbán’s Fidesz party added Áron Orbán to a list of “political prisoners” on its website.

Spike writes for the Associated Press.