Russia and Ukraine hold nearly 4 hours of U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi

Rustem Umerov, Head of Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, third from the right, speaks during the coordination meeting before the trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the US in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

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Three-way talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States opened Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates as Washington made another push to end the war that followed Moscow’s all-out invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago.

Hopes of ending Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II are tempered by the absence of any significant breakthroughs in three previous rounds of talks earlier this year.

There’s nothing to suggest a new posture that would lead to a breakthrough, but circumstances surrounding the talks have been changed by the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections as well as increased pressure on Russia’s wartime economy. Moscow also is seeking to break Ukrainians’ will as winter sets in by ramping up its battering of the country’s power grid.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the nearly four-hour talks were “constructive and quite substantive,” and largely were about humanitarian issues, including prisoner exchanges and returning Ukrainian civilians in captivity, as well as children taken from the country. Security guarantees also were discussed, he added during an appearance at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

Speaking in Paris at the Group of Seven meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the talks were “very productive,” but added: “There’s a lot of work to be done in that regard.”

The two-day session in the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, is the first such meeting since February on the war, which analysts and humanitarian organizations say has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and thousands of civilians. A second round is expected Wednesday.

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President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who along with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is trying to broker a settlement, said he believed there were “some good ideas how to bridge” the differences between the two sides.

Trump, whose stance on the war has varied, must reckon with Democrats taking over the U.S. Congress in January following the U.S. elections. Democrats could demand more support for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told ZDF television on Monday night that “I don’t have overly high expectations” for the talks.

There are no signs the fighting is abating, and the talks come against a backdrop of new long-range strikes by both Russia and Ukraine. The two armies are largely deadlocked on the front line.

Russia launched 162 drones of various types and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces downed 155 Ukrainian drones overnight in eight Russian regions, as well as over the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

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Kushner says the U.S. aims to build on past experience

Kushner said in opening remarks that the goal of the talks is to “create a new framework and a new understanding building upon the different institutions and understandings of the past.”

“We take what’s worked, we try to identify what’s failed, why we’re in this position and hopefully create a new framework that leads us for decades, if not centuries, of peace,” he said.

NATO commander U.S. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who was also present, pointed to “some great progress in the past in a military-to-military dialogue in a trilateral format.”

He said that the U.S. delegation looked forward “to working with both sides as we seek to advance the progress we’ve made in the past and continue this pursuit to set the foundations for a lasting peace.”

Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service who leads Kyiv’s delegation, thanked the U.S. for its efforts to end Russia’s invasion.

“Our people are waiting to end this war. And we hope that we will achieve the lasting peace for Ukraine,” he said.

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Ukrainians meet first with European and NATO officials

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, expressed hope the meeting “will allow us to advance on the path towards peace in the interests of the people of Russia and the people of Ukraine.”

Umerov said the day began with a meeting between the Ukrainian team, the U.S. envoys and representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission.

Russia and Ukraine hold to their demands

The Russian and Ukrainian governments remain far apart on key elements of any prospective deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to pull its troops back from four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed in September 2022 but has never fully captured. He also demands that Ukraine abandon its bid to join NATO, accept strict limits on its military and drop restrictions on the Russian language and the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Putin wants a comprehensive peace deal on those conditions and won’t agree to a general halt in hostilities, arguing that it would only allow Ukrainian troops to rest and replenish their weapons stockpiles.

Zelensky rejects Putin’s demands to voluntarily cede territory. He also rejects any limits on Ukraine’s military or its arrangements with Western partners, which Kyiv sees as essential security guarantees to stop Moscow from invading again.

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Ukraine argues an immediate ceasefire is the necessary first step toward negotiating a wider settlement and says a direct meeting between Putin and Zelensky is the only way territorial issues can be settled. Putin has spurned those suggestions.

Moscow and Kyiv sent experienced negotiators

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations include senior officials who have attended previous rounds of talks.

Russia’s chief negotiator is Medinsky, a Putin aide who has led Moscow’s team since the first direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul in March 2022. The Russian delegation also includes deputy foreign ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov and deputy chief of the General Staff’s operational department Yuri Zhigarlovsky.

Besides Umerov, the Ukrainian delegation also reportedly includes Zelensky’s chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov, his deputy, Sergiy Kyslytsya, and Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary faction leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party.

U.S. says broader European security deal in the works

Last week, Trump declared that some kind of grand deal about European security was in the works, describing it as “a big agreement” that is “going to involve more than Ukraine.”

Kushner said Monday on X that a “comprehensive and lasting settlement will also require direct engagement between Russia and our European partners on the broader security arrangements that affect them.”

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Moscow has praised the broad approach.

“We can only welcome the (U.S.) negotiators on President Donald Trump’s request proposing to put the issue of collective security on top of the agenda of the talks on a Ukrainian settlement,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Some in the European Union see Washington’s proposals as too accommodating to Moscow.

Russia has objected to the Europeans’ involvement in the three-way talks, but said EU representatives could join at a later stage.

Hatoum writes for the Associated Press.