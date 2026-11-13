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Rescues are underway in New Orleans after a tanker hits a river cruise boat on the Mississippi River

Emergency personnel and crews are on the scene after a tanker crashed into a river cruise in New Orleans
Emergency personnel and crews are on the scene after a tanker crashed into a river cruise in New Orleans, Friday.
(Enan Chediak / Enan Chediak/the Advocate Via Ap)
By Jack Brook

NEW ORLEANS — A tanker struck a New Orleans river cruise with 129 passengers on board on Friday, partially submerging the boat. Rescues were underway on the Mississippi River, officials say.

Authorities did not immediately release whether there were injuries or deaths.

Video from the scene showed the much larger Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the paddlewheel cruise boat while it appeared to be docked. People were seen in the river in life jackets or standing near the railing as the other side of the American Heritage listed further into the water.

The cruise ship is operated by American Cruise Lines.

Lt. Stephanie C. Norwood with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services said all agencies are responding to rescue efforts.

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Brook writes for the Associated Press.

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