Alaska voters reject ballot measure seeking to repeal open primaries, ranked voting system

Election workers review the number of ballots accepted or rejected at the Anchorage Region II elections office on Nov. 5.

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Alaska voters have rejected the latest attempt to repeal the state’s system of open primaries and ranked-choice voting in general elections.

The ballot measure, decided as part of the Nov. 3 election, marked the second time in two years that voters have rejected attempts to overturn the system and revert to partisan primaries and to general elections in which just one candidate can be selected. The measure also would have repealed some campaign disclosure rules. The Associated Press called the vote on Measure 2 on Friday night, with “no” receiving 53.5%.

Voters in 2020 narrowly adopted the new system, which was used for the first time in 2022. Supporters of open primaries and ranked voting say it gives voters more choices and forces candidates to build a broader coalition of support. They also say it’s had a moderating effect on the state Legislature, which has been governed under bipartisan coalitions in recent years.

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Opponents, including President Trump, say it’s confusing. He has railed against the system for years. Elon Musk was among the donors endorsing the repeal effort.

Ruth Hall, deputy campaign manager for the No on 2 campaign, said in a statement that the win was decisive.

“When Alaskans say we want the freedom to choose the best person for the job, regardless of party affiliation, and the right to know who is spending in our elections, we mean it,” Hall said.

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A message seeking comment was left for a leader of the repeal effort.

Under open primaries, all candidates in a race appear together on the ballot, and the top four vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the ranked-vote general election.

The major political parties and campaigns have sometimes put pressure on candidates who placed lower during the primary to drop out of the general election in hopes of clearing a better path for the candidates with the highest profiles.

Alaska’s undecided race for U.S. Senate, in which Democrat Mary Peltola leads Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan, may be decided by ranked choice if neither candidate receives at least 50% of the vote.

After a new tranche of votes tallied Friday heavily favored Peltola, she increased her share to 49.8%, extending her lead over Sullivan to more than 10,000 votes. Ballots cast by election day will continue to be accepted through Wednesday.

Bohrer writes for the Associated Press.