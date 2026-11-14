Methane blast kills 2 at Colombian mine; search continues for 2 missing

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Rescuers continued searching Saturday for two miners missing after an explosion killed two workers at a mine in rural central Colombia, officials said.

The National Mining Agency said on social media that rescuers were working at the mine, but a collapse caused by Friday’s methane gas explosion was hampering their efforts. Four miners were at the site when the blast occurred.

The mine is in Chita, a municipality in the department of Boyaca, about 150 miles north of Bogota. Boyaca Gov. Carlos Amaya said he was monitoring efforts to determine what caused the explosion.

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Security camera video broadcast by Colombian media showed a massive plume of black smoke and flames rising from the blast.

Mining officials did not identify the operator or specify what mineral was being mined. They said the mine was properly registered with the agency.

Mining accidents are common in central Colombia, where dozens of small-scale operators run coal and emerald mines.

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The agency has previously warned that gases and dust can accumulate in coal deposits, creating hazardous conditions.

