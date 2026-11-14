Panamanian authorities investigate bombing attack on investigative reporter’s home

Forensic investigators remove a charred vehicle from the home of Rolando Rodríguez, an investigative journalist with the newspaper La Prensa, after a bombing at his residence in Panama City on Saturday.

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A bombing attack Saturday on the home of an investigative reporter in Panama was being investigated by authorities, the newspaper La Prensa reported.

No one was injured in the attack targeting journalist Rolando Rodríguez, according to La Prensa, which publishes his work.

The Panamanian attorney general’s office said authorities were investigating a possible case of arson but said the investigation may be expanded if other crimes are uncovered.

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“While this was an attack on my life and the lives of my family, I must say that it changes the rules of the game in Panama,” Rodríguez told fellow reporters Saturday. “Because now, we are all potentially exposed to this kind of thing.”

Rodríguez is a veteran investigative journalist and columnist who has led or contributed to numerous investigations into alleged corruption and irregularities within Panama’s public sector, the judiciary and businesses.

La Prensa reported that the attack at Rodríguez’s home came at a time when he was preparing to publish a piece implicating former officials from the administration of President José Raúl Mulino and a government contractor.

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The newspaper reported that an individual arrived at Rodríguez’s home by taxi around 2:30 a.m., got out of the vehicle and threw an object toward the residence, triggering an explosion. The journalist’s wife escaped the house unharmed; Rodríguez was not in Panama City at the time. The newspaper said there was property damage.

Mulino condemned the act on social media, saying that the National Police in coordination with the public prosecutor’s office were investigating and gathering evidence. The president said Panama does not tolerate such acts under any circumstances, adding that he had reached out to Rodríguez to express his solidarity.

National and international journalists also condemned the attack. The National College of Journalists called for a rigorous and transparent investigation to identify those responsible.

“What happened in the early hours of the morning — which you have learned about throughout the day — is a matter that concerns the entire country,” said Jorge Molina, president of Corporación La Prensa, the newspaper’s parent company. “This goes beyond the press; it is an act of terrorism. That is a harsh term, especially given Panama’s history.”

