EU accuses Russia of stalling Ukraine peace talks to target power plants as winter nears

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas rings a bell to signify the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday.

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European Union countries on Monday accused Russia of trying to drag out talks on ending the war in Ukraine while it bombs power plants and other infrastructure to make life even harder for civilians as winter closes in.

The bloc also imposed sanctions on nearly 50 Russian banks and financial institutions, and targeted several businesspeople with links to the energy sector, the trade in oil and petroleum products. It slapped asset freezes and travel bans on dozens of others accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation.

At talks in Brussels, EU foreign ministers said the priority in Ukraine should be to secure a ceasefire and then a real peace agreement. They said that Russia started the nearly five-year war and must back down rather than make fresh demands of Ukraine and its Western supporters.

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“Let’s not blur the picture right now. What we need to see is a ceasefire,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said before chairing the meeting. “We don’t see it at the moment. We see that Russia is really escalating.”

After negotiations in Abu Dhabi last week, the United States encouraged Ukraine and its backers to agree to a Russian demand for a new security framework for Europe, suggesting that it might help bring peace.

But the Europeans see that as a Russian attempt to weaken NATO by obliging the military alliance to pull troops and equipment back westward, similar to the way they were deployed before the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland joined in 1999.

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Russia again accused of delaying tactics

That demand is “really absurd,” Kallas said. “If we look at the history, none of these countries has ever attacked Russia.” She said Russia’s tactic is always to demand more even though “they started the war. They are the aggressor. And there’s one victim.”

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said: “Europe has a security architecture – we don’t need a new one, we just need respect from everyone for the existing security architecture.” He said that is “the foundation for any conceivable agreement, from the European point of view.”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys also insisted that Europe does not need another security framework, saying that Russia cannot be trusted and has already broken past agreements anyway.

“It’s very clear that we don’t need another one. We already have one. Secure Ukraine, strong Europe, strong trans-Atlantic bond,” he told reporters. “It’s not about the rules. Rules are working. The problem is that Russia is breaking them.”

Little progress in U.S.-led talks

U.S. negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have positioned themselves as mediators and have been talking to Russia and Ukraine for just over a year. In that time, no lasting ceasefire has been agreed, and little obvious progress has been made toward peace.

Major differences remain over the control of territory and future security arrangements.

European leaders and officials, including Kallas, have expressed skepticism about the talks. The only tangible progress has been exchanges of prisoners, which are often used by warring parties as a trust-building measure during peace talks.

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At a summit in Dublin last week, EU leaders agreed that Europe should be represented in future talks by a team of security advisers from France, Germany, the U.K., Italy and Poland as well as senior officials from the EU’s main institutions.

The Europeans concede that as Ukraine’s biggest backers they cannot also act as mediators. Their role will focus on security arrangements, reconstruction and Ukraine’s future. Only Ukraine itself can decide on matters involving its sovereignty, they said.

Cook writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.