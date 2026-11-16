Mexican drug kingpin Félix Gallardo, founder of Guadalajara cartel, dies at 80

April 1989 file photo of Mexican drug trafficker Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo looks on in an undisclosed location.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, a former drug lord considered one of the godfathers of Mexico’s drug trafficking industry and a founder of the notorious Guadalajara cartel, died at a hospital in the western city of the same name. He was 80.

Félix Gallardo, nicknamed the “Boss of Bosses,” died Sunday at 2 p.m. of multiple organ failure, the Jalisco state security department said in a statement.

The notorious drug kingpin had been hospitalized since Friday after being rushed from the Puente Grande prison, where he had been held since 1989. He was serving a combined 77-year prison sentence for drug trafficking offenses and the 1985 killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Advertisement

Along with Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, Félix Gallardo founded the Guadalajara cartel, which dominated drug trafficking in Mexico during the 1980s and eventually splintered into several criminal organizations in the country’s north, including the Sinaloa cartel.

Caro Quintero was released on procedural grounds in 2013 but recaptured in July 2022. He was extradited to the United States in February 2025 along with 28 other prisoners wanted by U.S. authorities on drug-related charges.

All three cartel founders were convicted in Mexico in connection with Camarena’s killing. The DEA agent was kidnapped and tortured before his body was found in 1985.

Advertisement

Félix Gallardo had sought house arrest since 2019, citing his advanced age and deteriorating health, but courts initially rejected his requests.

In September 2022, a judge granted him house arrest, but the order was never carried out because of legal challenges by Mexico’s federal attorney general’s office.