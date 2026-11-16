Russia says its defenses intercepted over 1,300 Ukrainian drones in a major attack

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Russia intercepted 1,336 drones launched by Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday, in what was the most claimed downings since Moscow’s all-out invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago.

Ukraine has scaled up its long-range aerial assaults on Russia, as well as the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula and the Black and the Azov seas, with more than 1,000 drones used in some daily attacks in recent months.

Russia, meanwhile, has battered Ukrainian civilian areas with relentless strikes that seek to choke the economy and break public morale, especially through strikes on the power grid.

Advertisement

U.S.-mediated talks have had no impact on the fighting. President Trump’s envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, say they expect to broker further discussions between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv following meetings last week, but no date has been announced.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and thousands of Ukrainian civilians, Western analysts and officials say.

Six people were wounded in an attack on Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, according to local authorities. The area is home to the Ilsky oil refinery, a frequent target of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Advertisement

In the Rostov region near the border with Ukraine, three people in the city of Azov were wounded by drones, Gov. Yuri Slyusar said.

Pro-Kyiv forces working with insurgents inside Russia struck two oil depots in Azov, Ukraine’s military said in a statement.

About 600 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Most were downed far from the Russian capital, while 191 were shot down as they approached it, he said.

Ukraine also targeted the huge Kerch Bridge, a key artery for moving military and civilian supplies from Russia to Crimea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the attack caused “insignificant damage.”

Ukraine maintains its long-range strikes on Russia

Ukraine’s long-range strikes have repeatedly targeted Russian oil refineries, which are an economic mainstay for Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday night that Ukrainian attacks have disabled over 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity.

Russian officials didn’t comment on that claim, and independent verification wasn’t possible. But President Vladimir Putin made a rare acknowledgment of the strikes’ economic impact Oct. 1, saying they had cost Russia about 1% of its gross domestic product.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials also are keen to make Russians feel the war’s impact at home, while midrange strikes are disrupting Russia’s front-line supply routes and hampering Moscow’s efforts to get momentum on the battlefield, analysts say.

Kyiv says newly imposed speed limits on the U.S.-made Starshield system, which is SpaceX’s military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service, have weakened Ukraine’s air defenses. Ukrainian forces say they are adapting by launching pre-emptive attacks on Russian weapons production plants and launch sites for drones and missiles.

Kyiv also wants to show its supporters that it is still in the fight, even as Moscow tries to depict its victory in Ukraine as inevitable.

There was no clear picture of the extent of damage caused by Ukrainian strikes in Russia because Moscow-based authorities and local officials rarely provide details.

Zelensky says Russian strikes on Ukraine are ‘brutal’

Ukrainians are bracing for what could be the hardest winter since the war began, as Russia repeatedly batters the power grid and denies civilians heat, electricity and running water.

Russian strikes on power lines and substations in the southern Zaporizhzhia and central Dnipropetrovsk regions left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said Monday.

Advertisement

Zelensky says the Russian strategy is to bombard specific areas for days, flattening energy infrastructure.

Since the start of September, the central Dnipro region has endured 131 strikes, while the region around the capital of Kyiv has seen 125, he said.

An attack Monday in Dnipro killed one person and injured three, local officials said, while one person was killed and four were wounded by a strike in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Over the past week, Russia has launched more than 2,300 drones, 1,590 glide bombs and 15 missiles against Ukraine, Zelensky said.

They are “brutal strikes that are difficult to counter,” he said on social media.

Four people were killed and three more injured in Russian shelling of towns and villages in the Donetsk region over the past day, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

In other developments:

Peskov rejected accusations of Russian sabotage in neighboring Estonia. The Baltic nation said Sunday it would close all border crossings with Russia from Dec. 1, after the Estonian prime minister accused Moscow of trying to sabotage a drone company in the country.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Romania’s Defense Ministry said Monday it is investigating two aerial drones spotted floating in the Black Sea, the latest discoveries amid a string of deadly attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks.

Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu said Sunday that three commercial vessels in the Black Sea were struck by drones, following attacks by aerial or maritime drones last month on cargo ships and tankers.