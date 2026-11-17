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Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook declined through her lawyers to appear next month before a Trump administration committee that is considering whether she should be fired, calling the process unfair and committed to a predetermined outcome.

The refusal extends the wrangling between the White House and Cook’s lawyers regarding her appearance before the committee, which the administration initially demanded for Nov. 6. Trump administration officials have demanded that Cook appear before the committee to address allegations she committed mortgage fraud in 2021, before she joined the Fed’s board of governors, a charge she denies.

President Trump has sought to fire Cook since August 2025, and she has argued that the president’s efforts to do so represent a threat to the Fed’s independence and reflect Trump’s desire to force the central bank to reduce borrowing costs.

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“Governor Cook has no legal obligation to participate in an unfair hearing — and indeed, has a duty to the Federal Reserve to decline to participate in any proceeding that would undermine the institution’s unique status and independence,” Abbe David Lowell, Cook’s lawyer, wrote in a letter released Tuesday to White House counsel William Scharf. The three-person panel set up by the White House to consider the allegations “appears to be a façade designed to obscure a predetermined decision to fire Governor Cook.”

In June, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump from removing Cook while litigation over the attempted firing continues, finding that “the fact of independence but also the appearance of independence is key to the Federal Reserve’s design.”

Trump officials have threatened to move ahead with the hearing even without Cook, and in a Nov. 3 letter said that the three-member committee “reserves the right to draw adverse inferences against you” for not participating.

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The unusual “committee of inquiry” set up by the White House consists of Kevin Hassett, Trump’s top economic adviser; Andrea Lucas, whom Trump appointed to lead the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; and Keith Sonderling, Trump’s pick for Labor Secretary.

The Supreme Court said in a footnote to its June ruling that Trump could try again to fire her if the administration provided her adequate notice and an opportunity to respond. The committee of inquiry is an effort to meet those conditions.

Under the law governing the Fed, the president can only fire a Fed governor “for cause,” but the Supreme Court didn’t address whether Cook’s actions met that standard. The committee will ultimately recommend whether there is cause to fire Cook, the White House has said.

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh was asked at a press conference Oct. 28 if he or the Fed would be involved in the hearing against Cook, and he said, “not to my knowledge.”

Rugaber writes for the Associated Press.