Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, left, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, right, speak during a news conference in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Tuesday defended his use of a government plane to fly to a college football game the day after a nationwide ground stop which caused massive travel disruptions and left people stranded across the country.

Mullin, speaking on CNBC, acknowledged earlier reporting in the New York Post that he flew to the LSU-Texas college football game a day after all planes were grounded.

Asked whether he is required to fly on government planes and whether he paid for the trip personally, Mullin said yes.

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“We would have never went if the airways weren’t completely open,” he said on CNBC. “They’d been completely open for 21 hours.”

He added: “We would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn’t open. And we still gotta live our lives at the same time.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the flight.

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The day before his flight, Mullin was at the White House alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy giving updates on the ground stop.

The longest flight stoppage in 25 years lasted more than four hours and ended around 8:15 p.m. ET Friday, allowing some domestic flights to take off from U.S. airports.

President Trump’s administration has said last week’s air traffic snarls were caused by a router issue in the aging air traffic control system. Trump on Monday got defensive during a lengthy — sometimes testy — exchange with reporters as he left the White House for his trip to Asia.

He faulted old technology and Democrats for the incident that caused upheaval at the country’s airports — especially his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

“I don’t take any responsibility” for Friday’s ground stop, Trump said,

“What you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” the president said. He later noted: “Incredibly, everybody was safe. Nobody was hurt. No crashes, no nothing.”

Trump was silent on the chaos until Sunday, when he posted on social media blasting his Democratic predecessor and asking Congress for more money to cover the cost of system improvements.

