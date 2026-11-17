With the Washington Monument seen in the distance, a person golfs at the East Potomac Golf Links golf course following it’s closure, Monday in Washington.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Interior Department has issued a notice that it intends to seek bids for a contractor to begin work on the seawall at a Washington park where President Trump plans to redevelop a historic public golf course into a world-class venue.

Those plans were put on hold by a judge over the weekend. The Interior Department’s notice, announced Friday before the judge’s action, said the formal solicitation will go out on Nov. 30. The notice said it was not a solicitation but “pre-notice of an upcoming solicitation ONLY.”

The seawall has recently become a central reason in the Trump administration’s argument over why East Potomac Park, which includes the East Potomac Golf Links, is in need of a renovation. Trump, a Republican, has targeted the golf course as one of his projects to remake the District of Columbia in his image.

Advertisement

The Trump administration sought to close the park, citing safety factors including the seawall, which it argued was in precarious condition.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes rejected that argument during a hearing on Friday in a lawsuit challenging Trump’s plans to renovate the historic public course.

Reyes issued a temporary restraining order the following day to stop work related to the construction of the golf course.

Advertisement

Reyes was nominated by President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2023.