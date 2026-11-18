A memorial with candles and flowers is seen during a vigil for the victims of the building collapse in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

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The remains of one of two Ecuadorian construction workers killed when a building collapsed into an adjacent pit that was being excavated in New York arrived Wednesday in Ecuador’s capital and were turned over to his family.

Relatives said they would take the body of José Caguana, 26, from Mariscal Sucre airport to his central Andean hometown of Quisapincha.

Gabriel Sigüenza, 22, also died in the collapse in Brooklyn, and his remains were expected to arrive Wednesday night in the port city of Guayaquil before being returned to his family in Cañar, in Ecuador’s southern Andes region.

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The Ecuadorian government paid for the repatriations, a foreign ministry statement said.

Tens of thousands of Ecuadorians have migrated to the United States without authorization in recent years, seeking work as their country struggles with recurring economic and employment crises and rising violence.

New York authorities said the collapse of the three-story building next to an excavation site killed eight people, including some from Ecuador, Mexico, Guatemala and Trinidad.

The collapse remains under investigation. City officials said authorities had determined that the demolition of the previous building lacked adequate safeguards, and court records show the construction company faced two lawsuits accusing it of damaging adjacent buildings in other projects. The building that collapsed also had a record of safety violations.

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Solano writes for the Associated Press.