Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference after a bilateral meeting with Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 ahead of the European Political Community Summit.

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Ukraine carried out new strikes on two oil refineries in southern Russia, officials said Wednesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the effectiveness of Kyiv’s domestically produced weapons that damaged the key Kerch Bridge between Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Attacks by both sides have continued even as delegations await word on another round of U.S.-mediated talks. President Trump says he plans to discuss the nearly five-year war with Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday during a visit to China.

Ukraine’s General Staff said that storage tanks were hit at the Ilsky refinery and a processing unit was struck at the Afipsky refinery, both in Russia’s Krasnodar region. The two refineries, which were also targeted on Sunday night, can process around 95 million barrels of oil a year and supply Russian forces on the front line in southern and eastern Ukraine, it said.

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Russian officials reported attacks on two industrial enterprises in the region, but they gave no details.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted refineries as Ukraine seeks to hurt Russia’s oil sector, a mainstay of its economy, and Moscow presses on with its all-out invasion of its neighbor.

“Our technologies and companies are developing very well,” Zelensky said in a social media post.

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Ukraine’s cutting-edge long-range drones and missiles were deployed against the Kerch Bridge in a large-scale attack on Monday night that was prepared over weeks, he said.

“Right now, we’re in the top three in the world for tech development. In Europe, I think we’re number one,” Zelensky said.

The Pentagon has argued that strikes deep inside Russia are counterproductive, but Ukraine’s European backers don’t agree.

The Ukrainian leader said that the Kerch Bridge strike, which could hamper Russian deliveries to its front-line troops, was justified by Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine.

Moscow’s forces have focused on knocking out power in Ukraine before the winter, aiming to erode the morale of civilians.

Attacks last month killed at least 372 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 1,981 others — a number 95% higher than in October 2025, the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said on social media Wednesday.

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This year, the war has brought “significantly higher” civilian casualties than in previous years, the agency said.

“The first 10 months of this year have seen more civilian deaths than all of 2025, which in turn was worse than the year before,” said Danielle Bell, who heads the U.N. agency in Kyiv. “The world should not become numb to the deadly toll the war exacts on Ukraine’s civilians.”

Russians attacked energy facilities, civilian businesses and residential buildings in five regions with drones overnight into Wednesday and in the morning, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

Four people were killed in a Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Wednesday, local officials said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its forces used drones overnight to strike the port of Izmail in the Odesa region.

A Russian drone attack on a market in the Kharkiv region wounded 12 people, including an 11-year-old boy, Ukraine’s State Emergency Services said.

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Arhirova and Hatton write for the Associated Press. Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.