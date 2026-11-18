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Russia is responding forcefully to confirmation from France that it periodically sends military personnel into Ukraine to provide training and maintenance help with some of the weaponry it has supplied for the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “This is no longer ‘support for Ukraine,’ but direct participation in the war.”

France says the soldiers and weapons specialists are noncombatants.

“Since we are not at war with Russia, these, in fact, are not combat units,” French Deputy Defense Minister Alice Rufo said.

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France says soldiers in Ukraine aren’t fighters

Speaking on Wednesday to French broadcaster RMC, Rufo said French personnel are “a very long way from the front line. They come to carry out occasional missions.”

She didn’t specify their numbers, but said that they are “a few soldiers, specialists, including armaments engineers, who work — or can come to work — on an occasional basis to maintain complex equipment, such as Mirage aircraft or Caesar howitzers, and provide targeted training on certain equipment.”

France first delivered Mirage 2000-5 fighters last year to Ukraine and trained pilots and mechanics for them. The French Defense Ministry says the aircraft have helped fend off missile and drone attacks.

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It also says that with donations from allies and purchases, Ukraine’s force of high-precision French-made Caesar howitzers has grown to become the largest in the world.

France has also supplied precision bombs, cruise missiles, air defense systems, light tanks and other equipment.

Rufo told French lawmakers on Tuesday that France is “accelerating” its support in light of Russia’s air campaign against Ukrainian targets. She spoke of a “complete absence of any intention to engage in combat” and described as “absurd” Lavrov’s accusation that France is directly participating in the war.

Only a “very limited” number of French personnel are engaged in “the extremely limited” missions, Rufo said.

Her comments came after French media, including broadcaster RFI and Le Monde newspaper, reported that small contingents of French military officers stay in Ukraine for short rotations as part of the so-called Operation Volia, since at least the summer.

Lavrov says other nations are also on Russia’s radar

French military personnel have been operating in Ukraine for more than six months and France isn’t alone in providing such support, Lavrov said Tuesday at a news conference in Manila, where he was attending a summit of Southeast Asian nations.

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“We have conveyed our concern through the available channels, warning the relevant countries that this is no longer ‘support for Ukraine,’ but direct participation in the war,” he said, without naming the countries.

“This is just like the assistance with target designation, the provision of satellite data and much else,” he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow will regard any foreign troops in Ukraine as legitimate targets and it will be up to the Russian military to determine a response.

The U.K. has also sent personnel

The United Kingdom has soldiers in Ukraine, but officials haven’t disclosed how many or what their role is. The U.K. Defense Ministry confirmed the deaths of two British soldiers in Ukraine in the last year, in both cases in accidents.

Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, dozens of countries have trained more than 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers, at locations outside the country — in France, the U.K., the United States, Poland, Germany and elsewhere — including on Patriot missile batteries, F-16 combat jets and other equipment. They have also trained recruits, officers, medics and other specialists for combat.

Leicester writes for the Associated Press. AP writers Jill Lawless in London, Sylvie Corbet and Catherine Gaschka in Paris and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.