Joanne Young, front, who was sexually abused by four men after being advertised for sex by her husband, issues a statement outside Winchester Crown Court in Winchester, England, Thursday.

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Four British men were found guilty Thursday of multiple sexual crimes, including rape, against a woman whose then-husband drugged and advertised her for sex online, in a case that raised widespread comparisons to that of Gisèle Pelicot in France.

Joanne Young, who waived her right to anonymity as Pelicot had, spoke of her “relief” at the jury verdict and urged other women who have experienced anything similar to go to authorities in the knowledge that they “can be believed and understood.”

“Knowing what has happened to me without my knowledge or consent has been incredibly difficult to process, and this abuse has cost me my life as I knew it,” she said outside Winchester Crown Court in southern England. “The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way.”

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The 49-year-old spoke after the jury found the four men, whose ages range from 32 to 62, guilty of abusing her at her home in Swindon after being recruited on the Internet.

Her ex-husband, Philip Young, had previously pleaded guilty to dozens of offenses including 11 counts of rape and 11 of administering a substance with intent.

Norman Macksoni, 48, was found guilty of one charge of rape. Richard Wilkins, 62, was found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching while Mohammed Hassan was found guilty of one count of sexual touching.

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A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape.

Justice Pushpinder Saini said the four men faced “significant” prison sentences and praised Joanne Young for her “amazing bravery throughout these proceedings.”

Court had heard of 13 years of abuse

The court heard that over a 13-year period, Philip Young, who served as a locally-elected official for the Conservative Party in Swindon between 2007 and 2010, drugged and raped his wife and invited other men on websites and apps such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers to have sex with her without her knowledge.

Joanne Young said her case raised “serious questions” over how the law deals with consent and urged the government to look into the issue to better protect women.

“Consent has to come from the person themselves, no one should be able to give it on your behalf, and no one should be able to rely on someone else’s word that you agreed,” she said. “At no point did anyone ask me for my consent.”

James Foster, specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said the men found guilty “chose to commit unspeakable acts of abuse against Joanne Young without bothering to check if she was consenting.”

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Case had echoes of Gisèle Pelicot’s ordeal in France

Domestic abuse charity Refuge said the guilty verdicts represented “long overdue justice” but “cannot undo the devastating abuse inflicted upon” Joanne Young.

“Echoing the case of Gisèle Pelicot in 2024, the atrocities committed against Joanne by Philip Young and multiple other men are a clear reminder that, in the powerful words of Gisèle, shame must change sides,” it said.

In December 2024, Pelicot’s ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, and 50 other men were convicted of sexually assaulting her between 2011 and 2020 while she was under chemical submission. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while the other defendants received sentences ranging from three to 15 years.

The shocking case of Pelicot and her decision to waive her anonymity and speak publicly prompted a reckoning over rape culture in France and beyond.

Joanne Young said she now never feels completely safe, but said that with the support of her loved ones she is “working hard to rebuild my life.”

Pylas writes for the Associated Press.