Rep. Nick Begich III, R-Alaska, sign-waves with supporters at the edge of Midtown Mall, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska.

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Republican U.S. Rep. Nick Begich has won reelection to Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat, hanging on during a year that saw Democrats regain control in both houses of Congress.

His win Wednesday through the state’s ranked vote tabulation process was a rare bright spot for Republicans, whose ranks in the House were decimated in the midterms. It came a day after Democrat Mary Peltola flipped one of Alaska’s U.S. Senate seats by defeating two-term Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan.

Begich was endorsed by President Trump in seeking a second term and pitched himself as an effective leader who was in lockstep with the president’s efforts to expand oil and gas drilling and other resource development in the state.

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In a statement after his win, Begich said he takes the job of U.S. representative seriously and thanked the other candidates.

“This process requires engagement, and the perspectives brought forward during the campaign added value for Alaskans as they made important decisions about their vote in this race,” he said.

His main challenger was independent Bill Hill, a commercial fisherman and retired teacher who was endorsed by the state Democratic Party. He sought to focus on affordability issues, limiting the influence of big money in elections and pushing back against the billionaire class in the U.S.

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Hill said he called Begich to congratulate him.

“I wished him well as he continues representing Alaska in Congress, because all Alaskans have a stake in his success,” Hill said in a statement.

The race was one of the last House races to be called nationally. Once the ranked choice tabulations were complete, Begich finished with nearly 51.4% of the vote, while Hill had nearly 48.7%.

The contest also included Democrat Eric Hafner, who is incarcerated in a federal prison in New York after being convicted in 2022 of threatening to kill judges, police officers and others.

Hill’s campaign had expressed concerns over Hafner’s candidacy, particularly in the final weeks of the race, distributing stickers and yard signs labeling him a “fake ‘Democrat.’” Hafner, who received nearly 8% of the vote after the Nov. 3 general election, submitted a candidate biography that appeared in state election materials that made no reference to his incarceration.

Hill’s campaign and state Democrats had cried foul after voters were sent text messages from an undisclosed source supporting Hafner. Hill’s campaign manager, Kevin Groh, and the Democratic Party’s executive director, Jenny-Marie Stryker, said they never learned who sponsored the texts.

Stryker said the party spent “thousands of dollars to send texts clarifying that the real Alaska Democratic Party endorsed Bill Hill.”

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Hafner’s mother, Carol “Kitty” Hafner, responded this week to an email from The Associated Press that was sent to her son. She said it would seem “next to impossible” for voters not to know he was in prison, given the coverage of his candidacy for Alaska’s House seat in 2024. She also said the “media has gone well overboard identifying his incarceration status.”

“Absolutely no one encouraged” Hafner to run, his mother wrote, adding that his campaigns have been “entirely independent of any influencers.”

“Tell President Trump to Pardon Eric Hafner!” she wrote.

Both she and her son lack ties to the state. Carol Hafner ran in Alaska’s Senate primary in August, finishing sixth with 0.6% of the vote. They have run for office in Alaska and other states before.

The major candidates in the U.S. Senate race were Peltola and Sullivan. But the race also included a second Sullivan — Dan J. Sullivan. Peltola faced allegations that members of her team helped recruit the second Sullivan, but she denied involvement in any such effort.

“I personally know that I am innocent, so I don’t spend a lot of time hand-wringing” about it, she said in an interview Wednesday after her win.

The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation, but Alaska’s U.S. attorney has not said what potential crimes authorities were looking into.

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Bohrer writes for the Associated Press.