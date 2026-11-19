Reinaldo Dennes, left, was executed in Texas on Thursday in a procedure that took more than an hour. Thomas Mitchell Overton, right, was executed the same day in Florida.

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Texas executed Reinaldo Dennes on Thursday in a procedure that took over an hour as prison staffers struggled to find a suitable vein for the two intravenous needles carrying the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital.

And once it began, Dennes moaned repeatedly about pain, groaned several times and asked God to take him away from the pain. Prison officials said all procedures were followed appropriately.

The execution followed renewed scrutiny of capital punishment in the U.S. in the aftermath of Tennessee’s failed execution in September of Christa Pike, who survived two doses of pentobarbital that her lawyers say probably did not enter her bloodstream correctly and instead pooled in her arms, leaving them burned and blistered.

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Dennes, who was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer found shot multiple times in his Houston office in January 1996, was the second person put to death in the country on the day, after Florida carried out a record-breaking 20th execution of the year, of Thomas Mitchell Overton.

Dennes gave a brief statement in which he said he wanted his loved ones to know he was blessed the last 30 years “knowing the love of the Father.” Then he told the warden: “Go, warden!”

Almost immediately he exclaimed: “The pain! Go! Go!” He uttered an expletive and implored “the Father” to “take this pain.” “Let me go, Father,” he said again and again. “Let me go. … I’m here. I’ve been your son all these years.”

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Then he shouted: “My right leg is killing me!” and described it as a cramp. After another profanity, he grunted, then said, “I don’t think this is normal. Take me, Father. Don’t let me suffer like this. C’mon.”

After three loud groans, Dennes began snoring sounds — eight of them — that progressively got quieter before a final loud snore. Then he began breathing quietly, about a dozen breaths, also getting progressively less pronounced.

The procedure was completed at 7:07 p.m., 63 minutes after he was strapped to the gurney. A minute later, after being examined by a physician, Dennes was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. at the penitentiary in Huntsville.

Prison officials said all procedures were followed appropriately. Spokesperson Amanda Hernandez acknowledged a number of unsuccessful attempts to find a suitable vein before the execution team managed to insert the needles in Dennes’ left foot and on the left side of his neck.

She did not know how many attempts were unsuccessful but said the sites ultimately used were in accordance with the state’s procedures.

Hernandez also suggested that Dennes may have been exaggerating the pain, saying he began complaining before the drugs began to flow and also of pain in places where there was no IV.

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Asked whether he was faking, she replied, “I think, yeah, there were allegations. ... There was nothing abnormal on our part.”

“This isn’t the first time we had to insert IVs into other locations. It’s also not the first time we’ve had an inmate make allegations of pain immediately,” Hernandez said.

Witness Janice Copeland’s husband, David, was a security guard shot during the robbery. He survived his wounds and died five years ago.

“David always felt Reinaldo would outlive him. Unfortunately he was right,” she said Thursday. “Finally after 30 years, justice has been served.”

Earlier in the day Florida carried out its execution of Overton, 71, who was convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her husband, Susan and Michael MacIvor, during a home invasion.

Overton was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. following a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison. In a final statement, he denied ever breaking into the couple’s home and attacking them, saying, “I never killed anyone.”

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Florida has carried out more than half of the nation’s 39 executions this year under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made aggressive use of the death penalty like few other governors.

DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has said he wanted justice for families who’ve waited decades for death sentences to be carried out. He signed the death warrants that led to a record of 19 executions in 2025, then the most in a single year in Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. After a record-setting Thursday, Florida is planning two more executions in December.

Texas set a record for executions there when 40 people were put to death in 2000.

The executions of two men in their 70s cast a renewed spotlight on the aging of the U.S. death row population.

Florida husband and wife were strangled

In Florida, Overton was strapped to a gurney with an IV in his arm when the death chamber curtain lifted at 6 p.m.

“I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. I never killed anyone,” Overton said, denying ever having been in the MacIvors’ home or gated community. “I didn’t kill the MacIvors.”

The injection began immediately afterward with Overton panting and breathing heavily before all movement ceased. A warden then shook Overton and shouted his name without answer before a medic declared the inmate dead.

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The MacIvors’ bodies were found in their Tavernier, Fla., home on Aug. 22, 1991, court records show. Autopsies determined they were strangled and that Susan MacIvor, eight months pregnant, had been raped. The medical examiner said her unborn male fetus probably survived for about half an hour after her death.

Investigators collected DNA evidence but found no match with the state’s database. But when Overton, who had worked at a gas station near the MacIvors’ home, was arrested on an unrelated burglary charge in 1996, his DNA sample matched one from the MacIvors’ home.

Overton was subsequently convicted in 1999 of two first-degree murder counts and received a death sentence for each.

Michael MacIvor’s sister, two brothers and cousin witnessed the execution. The man’s sister, Sharon MacIvor, said watching Overton die gave her a sense of relief but not satisfaction.

“One of the hardest things I have ever had to hear was how my brother Michael fought to stay alive,” Sharon MacIvor said. “Michael was my little brother. He was loved, he had a family, and he had a lifetime ahead of him.”

Diamonds missing in jeweler’s killing were never recovered

Dennes, a jewelry designer, had an office in the same building as Szucs, according to court documents. A cleaning woman testified at trial that Dennes arranged for her to open the building’s back door after hours, allowing Dennes and his brother entry the night of the shooting. Records showed she also distracted the security guard at Dennes’ request.

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The guard was shot twice but recovered and identified Dennes as his assailant.

Police found the jeweler’s body in his office, but his safe was empty with no sign of the diamonds or some $200,000 in cash he supposedly kept there, court filings indicated. Authorities said the diamonds were never found.

Dennes’ attorneys later argued there was insufficient evidence to prove he killed Szucs.

A year after Dennes was convicted, his brother, Jose Albert Dennes, pleaded guilty to murder in the case and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was released on parole in 2019.

Fischer, Stengle and Graczyk write for the Associated Press.