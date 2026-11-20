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A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the Andes in central Peru on Friday with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:09 p.m. Its epicenter was in the Andes, 21 miles north of Junín, at a depth of 67 miles.

Peru’s Geophysical Institute said no damage or casualties had been reported. Abdel Vega, the mayor of Carhuamayo near the epicenter, also told a local television station that there were no reports of victims or material damage.

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The earthquake was felt in the Peruvian capital, Lima, sending residents rushing into the streets.

Peru lies along the so-called Ring of Fire, a 25,000-mile arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin, including California, where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

In August, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Andes left two people injured and damaged several homes, health centers and schools; in July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junín region resulted in six deaths and 30 injuries.

