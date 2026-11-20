Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, answers questions from journalists following the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Berlin, Thursday.

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Thousands of European troops are taking part in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland to prepare for a potential postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilize the country and rebuild its military once the war ends.

Meanwhile, as the drill was underway, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said a Russian missile had crashed early on Friday near Poland’s border with Ukraine, describing it as likely an intentional provocation by Moscow that was timed to the drills.

The crash site of the missile is about 47 miles from the exercises.

“This was not an accidental event. It was coordinated with our show of force, our show of unity,” Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Friday during a news conference at the drills. “Our presence here shows that we cannot be frightened.”

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Led by France and the United Kingdom, the multinational force is a non-NATO military initiative of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a wider political group of 37 nations supporting Ukraine.

The two-week exercise, which began on Nov. 9, is for the first time checking this coalition’s ability to deploy in Ukraine once the war ends. It is aimed both at testing deployment plans and sending a message to Russia and the Trump administration that European countries are stepping up militarily.

European allies rally in support of Ukraine

Leaders from Ukraine and nearly 40 other delegations met in Berlin on Thursday to underline their support for Kyiv and explore Ukraine’s postwar security arrangements.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade again. Moscow wants to keep NATO away from its borders.

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Thursday he believes Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine. He and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff were in Berlin to reassure European leaders about President Trump’s discussions on ending the nearly 5-year-old war at his historic trilateral talks Thursday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

Trump called into the Berlin talks following his meeting with Putin, according to Kushner.

Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defense guarantee under the alliance’s Article 5, in which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. It was not immediately clear what form potential security guarantees would take, and whether Russia and Ukraine would ultimately accept them.

After Thursday’s meeting, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the drill in Poland shows that the “Coalition of the Willing is ready to contribute with the United States of America to securing a peace.”

A multinational force would help regenerate Ukraine’s military

Around 2,800 personnel from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the U.K. are taking part in the exercise, with Poland providing the logistical backup. Turkey was participating remotely from Istanbul.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that 1,100 troops from France were deployed, and that “we have terrestrial, air but also maritime operations, a dozen countries that are active in this coalition.”

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The exercise in Poland follows 12 months of planning by the Multinational Force-Ukraine, or MNF-U, said U.K. brigadier Campbell Close, who serves as deputy commander for operations of the French Army’s 1st division. That division is in charge of the land part of the “Koalicja” exercise in Poland.

“This is a deployment exercise,” Close said on Monday at the Nowa Deba military training ground in southeastern Poland. “We are a defensive force.”

He praised Poland’s handling of the logistics of moving thousands of vehicles, people and their equipment for the drill.

If deployed once a ceasefire is in place, the force would help regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces, provide the reassurance needed to open the country’s skies and help clear mines in the Black Sea, Lt. Gen. Tom Bateman, commander of MNF-U, has said. It would not have peacekeeping or peace-monitoring functions.

Soldiers practiced anti-drone defense and tested new gear

Coalition troops arrived in Poland by sea, air and land, the Polish government said, before traveling by rail and road to the Nowa Deba training site.

They rehearsed transporting personnel and equipment, as well as joint command-and-control exercises, and flew fighter jets and an aerial refueling tanker. They also operated surveillance drones, drilled responses to drone attacks and trained in trench warfare.

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The initial idea of the Coalition of the Willing was to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5. In the absence of a NATO commitment to fulfill this function, France and the U.K. decided to go ahead with plans for a separate European proposal of countries willing to come to Ukraine’s aid if necessary.

Last year, Putin said that any foreign troops inside Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets.”

The multinational troops may have a purely defensive function, but they would still need to be a “combat force for their own force protection,” said Ed Arnold, a senior associate fellow at the RUSI military think tank in London.

Ciobanu and Niedzielski write for the Associated Press. AP writers Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Stefanie Dazio and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.