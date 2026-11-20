A man points toward the upper floor of a building heavily damaged in a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday.

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A Russian missile came down in Poland on Friday in what its prime minister said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.

The incident occurred while Russia carried out a major nighttime bombardment of neighboring Ukraine, and it stoked tensions between Europe and Russia just as the U.S. tries to add momentum to talks it is mediating on ending the war that began with Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it appeared that “we are dealing with an intentional provocation” by Russia.

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The Kh-101 missile landed about 37 miles from the Ukrainian border, the Polish Defense Ministry said.

Images from closed-circuit cameras and a mobile phone in the region collected by Poland’s PAP news agency showed a large, loud explosion and a bright flash, apparently in a wooded area. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The crash site was about 47 miles from where thousands of European troops were taking part Friday in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland. Forces are preparing for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilize the country and rebuild its military.

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European countries previously have expressed alarm at what they deem to be Russia’s attempts to destabilize the continent.

President Trump discussed the war at a summit in China on Thursday with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to his envoy Steve Witkoff. Another envoy, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, told European leaders that the United States believes Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, in what could be a step toward compromise.

Russia’s nighttime attack on Ukraine came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate for Ukrainian strikes this week on a bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland. The bridge is vital to Moscow’s war effort.

NATO chief calls Polish missile incident a ‘grave violation’ by Russia

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the missile landing in Poland a “grave violation” of that country’s airspace. “This incident is clearly dangerous - a consequence of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine,” Rutte wrote on X.

Rutte is expected to go to Poland this weekend in response.

Military helicopters and rescue vehicles were spotted in the vicinity of the incident, and police set up temporary roadblocks as an investigation was underway.

The development brought a chorus of European condemnation.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham described it as “utterly unacceptable.” European Council President António Costa said that Russia “continues to spread (its) threats.” Germany’s Foreign Ministry called it “yet another example of Russia’s ongoing provocations.”

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There was no immediate comment from Moscow on Friday’s drills or the missile in Poland.

Putin has said that Russia will not accept any European troops deployed to Ukraine after a prospective peace deal and will view them as legitimate targets.

Large-scale Russian attacks batters Ukraine, kills at least 8

Overnight strikes killed at least eight Ukrainian civilians and wounded more than two dozen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Russia fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic and some carrying cluster warheads that scatter dozens of smaller bomblets across a wide area, he said.

The attack fit the pattern of Moscow’s heavy responses to eye-catching Ukrainian attacks, such as the ones this week on the Kerch Bridge, and added to uncertainty about the prospects for ongoing talks brokered by Washington.

Russia and Ukraine are still far apart on the possible terms for a peace deal.

Russia takes aim at Ukraine’s missile and drone plants

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the sites it hit Friday were linked to the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine said the attacks killed at least eight civilians, including six in the capital, Kyiv. It said more than a dozen were wounded as apartment blocks, medical facilities, warehouses and three bridges took hits.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, bridges used for transporting military cargo were also struck, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

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Russia also hit a facility where missiles are assembled, a plant making components for rocket fuel, and a facility where drones are assembled, it said.

Russia’s nighttime barrage also extended its campaign to knock out Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter. Strikes on power plants, substations and electricity transmission networks forced Ukraine’s three operational nuclear power plants to reduce generation, bringing emergency outages in 11 regions, said Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov.

European leaders are worried about Trump-Putin ties

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the incident in Poland “demonstrates the threats posed by Russian aggression to the whole of Europe and the trans-Atlantic community.”

Europe’s wariness is shared by Moscow.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that an invitation for representatives of France, Germany and the United Kingdom to visit Moscow doesn’t mean that Russia has accepted their involvement in the U.S.-brokered Ukraine peace talks.

Putin said Thursday that Russia had invited European representatives to Moscow to hear their suggestions about their possible role.

Kullab, Dazio and Hatton write for the Associated Press. Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal. AP reporter Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this story.