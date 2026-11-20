New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference in New York, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, following the collapse of a building in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday that he tore his Achilles tendon during a pickup soccer match against the City Hall press corps and will have to wear a medical boot for the next several weeks.

Mamdani, 35, hobbled into a news conference on crutches and, when a reporter asked about his injury, explained that he got it in Thursday night’s game.

As for why it happened, the millennial leader of America’s biggest city identified a possible culprit in the form of a neglected pre-game warmup: “I did not stretch.”

Advertisement

Still, the avid soccer fan appeared happy to report that he scored a goal “soon after getting on the pitch” but said he “forgot that I was 35.”

He was also quick to note that his team wound up beating the journalists’ squad.

The mayor, known for a busy schedule, said he’ll be wearing the medical boot for six to eight weeks and will be back on the pitch in about nine months.