Commuters travel past a billboard depicting a launched missile and a logo that reads in Farsi: “The sky is a place for our pride and loyalty,” in Valiy-Asr Square in Tehran on November 17, 2026.

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Iran unveiled a new missile launcher at an underground facility, touting what it says is its continued capability to strike if the war with the United States and Israel accelerates once more.

Iranian state television aired video from an underground location where the paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps displayed a launcher that it said was capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles.

The launchers appear to be an advance over a dual launcher that Iran previously used that fired two solid-fuel missiles at a time. Liquid fuel is more efficient and gives operators some capability to adjust the missiles’ speed and trajectory.

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The location of the missile site wasn’t revealed, but the broadcast aimed to tout Iran’s missile capabilities and counter statements from Washington that the U.S. has destroyed Tehran’s missile program, amid fears that the war could intensify once again.

During the unveiling of the launchers, Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Aerospace Force, said that Iran’s “capabilities have expanded significantly.”

“We have integrated ‘surprises’ and highly effective assets into our combat structure,” he said.

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Separately, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Saturday that Tehran remained in contact with mediators from Qatar who visited Iran on Friday to explore “whether another opportunity can be given to diplomacy.”

Meanwhile, at least three oil tankers were attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday in what appeared to be the latest Iranian strikes on shipping through the strategic chokepoint.

The U.K. military’s maritime security center said in online postings that two tankers were struck separately by projectiles early Saturday while exiting the Persian Gulf through the strait. One was hit in the stern, the other in the engine room, and there were no reports of casualties, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center reported.

There was no immediate comment from Iran on the center’s report.

The Iranian navy said in a statement carried on state media that a tanker hit a naval mine east of the strait before noon and caught fire. State media also said that the military carried out its most “intense and varied” operations yet in the strait overnight to stop vessels, aimed at foiling the U.S. military’s efforts to escort shipping through the narrows.

Iranian forces have been attacking shipping through the strait in a campaign aimed at hiking global energy prices to pressure the United States, which has imposed a crippling blockade on Iranian ports.

Aljoud writes for the Associated Press.