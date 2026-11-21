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Mexican authorities captured top cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” in the state of Sinaloa overnight, resulting in a burst of violence that rattled civilians.

The government said in a report early Saturday that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture him, but provided few details about how authorities in Mexico and the United States coordinated to detain Meza Flores.

Meza Flores was one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives and a top cartel leader from the Beltrán Leyva criminal organization, and was a key ally for a faction of the Sinaloa cartel known as Los Mayos. His capture represents a blow to the cartel as it fights with another faction for control of the northern Mexican state.

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Images from the Sinaloa city of Guasave, where Meza Flores was captured, show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, burning cars and gas stations, and circling helicopters shooting at homes below. Such shows of force by cartels are common following the capture or killing of leaders.

Meza Flores was wanted on suspicion of trafficking drugs to the United States and illegally carrying firearms. The U.S. government didn’t immediately provide more details or comment on the detention.

Mexican authorities said they used “stealth and surprise” to capture him, establishing a security perimeter around the building where he was located. Upon being attacked with guns and explosives from likely cartel operatives, armed forces personnel entered a home and detained him.

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Video shared by authorities shows heavily armed men in camouflage marching a man who appeared to be Meza Flores through a dimly lit house and putting him in the back of a truck.

The high-profile capture comes as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum faces pressure from President Trump to crack down on cartels. Sheinbaum has gone after illegal groups more aggressively than her predecessors, and homicides have dipped significantly in her two years in office.

The government has immobilized a number of cartel kingpins. Chief among them was Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” who was killed in February. Similar to the capture of Meza Flores, the dramatic operation resulted in a burst of violence and burning cars.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch wrote in a post on X on Saturday morning that armed forces would remain deployed in Sinaloa to protect civilians.

“These detentions are an important step in pacifying Sinaloa,” he said.

Janetsky writes for the Associated Press.