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President Trump is directing federal contractors and subcontractors to consult with his administration about inquiries they receive from Congress and to withhold any communications that the White House considers privileged, according to an executive order issued late Friday.

The companies must also coordinate with the White House and U.S. agencies on “appropriate responses” to any such requests, the order says. If they fail to comply, the White House warns that their contracts could be terminated and their future work with the federal government suspended.

The order is the administration’s latest effort to resist what are expected to be wide-ranging and aggressive oversight efforts from Democrats when they take over Congress in January. Democrats have made government contracts one of their top investigative targets, noting that federal money has been flowing to companies linked with Trump’s family, particularly at the Pentagon. Polls before the midterms indicated that corruption was a leading issue motivating voters’ choices.

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The executive action comes as White House officials have begun taking steps to exert more control over how agencies and officials respond to congressional requests, anticipating a flood of investigations once Democrats take power over both chambers of Congress in January.

On Monday, White House Counsel Will Scharf told U.S. agencies that they must seek approval from his office and the White House’s Office of Legislative Affairs before agreeing to appear before Congress. Scharf also suggested in a recent letter to Rep. Robert Garcia of Long Beach, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, that some congressional investigations may amount to “blatant criminality.”

Garcia sent letters this week directing members of Trump’s family and top administration officials to preserve documents. Scharf sought to dismiss the requests, noting in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that they are not yet in the majority and cannot compel compliance.

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In a fact sheet, the White House framed the new requirements as “protecting executive privileges from congressional overreach,” arguing that some congressional leaders have tried to intrude on executive branch privileges by “harassing private companies that contract with the federal government.”

Presidents of both parties have long used executive privilege to resist congressional inquiries, but the claims can set up messy, protracted legal fights as parties dispute whether it applies. Executive privilege allows the president to keep information from the courts, Congress and the public to protect the confidentiality of White House deliberations, but the protection is far from absolute.

Friday’s executive order applies to all contractors and subcontractors, a universe of tens of thousands of businesses.

Swenson writes for the Associated Press.