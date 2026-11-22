Smoke rises from the ruins of a candy factory after a fire in the Serang district of Indonesia’s Banten province on Sunday.

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A fire swept through a candy factory in Indonesia’s Banten province, killing at least three workers and leaving 37 others unaccounted for, officials said Sunday.

The blaze broke out at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in the Serang district of Banten province, which borders the capital, Jakarta, about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The factory produces Milkita, an Indonesian brand of milk-based candies and snack products exported to more than 40 countries.

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Flames engulfed the three-story factory, sending thick black smoke into the sky, television reports showed. Debris littered the floor of the burned-out structure, including twisted metal and blackened, corrugated iron roofing.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. Survivors said the flames originated from a cooling unit on the third floor, local media reported.

Fifteen fire trucks, supported by water cannons, were deployed to battle the flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the blaze began, said Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency. A joint rescue team including police, the military, the Indonesian Red Cross and volunteers was at the scene.

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Many still missing

The company’s chief executive, Steven Wijaya, said at a joint news conference with authorities in Serang on Sunday that about 300 workers were inside the factory compound, with 65 believed to have been in the affected area when the fire broke out.

He said as of Sunday afternoon, 24 workers had returned home and four were receiving medical treatment, while 37 remained unaccounted for.

“We are deeply concerned by this tragedy,” Wijaya said. “We have established a hotline for relatives seeking information on missing family members and are maintaining regular communication with affected families.”

Wijaya said that the factory regularly conducted emergency and evacuation drills in conjunction with local firefighters. He said that the facility had adequate evacuation routes and fire protection systems, including hydrants and water reserves, that complied with applicable safety standards and were functioning at the time of the fire.

Authorities collect DNA samples

The condition of the victims made visual identification impossible, prompting authorities to urge family members to provide DNA samples and other information that could be used to identify their loved ones, said Wahyu Hidayati Dwi Palupi, who heads the National Police’s Disaster Victims Identification division.

She said that body bags containing the remains of the victims were transferred to a hospital for identification.

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Although the blaze had largely been contained as of Sunday, firefighters were still carrying out intensive cooling operations before they could access all parts of the factory, said Tubagus Mahfud, operations chief of the Serang fire department.

The remaining hot spots were concentrated in the central and rear sections of the building, Mahfud said.

“We are conducting sweeps in the areas that have already been brought under control,” he said. “Parts of the structure had collapsed, while poor lighting conditions required firefighters to proceed cautiously.”

He also said that the factory’s production materials could cause the fire to reignite, making it crucial to complete cooling operations.

Anxious relatives waited for news outside the burned-out factory.

Indonesia has experienced a series of deadly industrial fires in recent years, raising concerns about workplace safety standards and emergency preparedness at manufacturing facilities in the country.

Karmini writes for the Associated Press.