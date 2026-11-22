Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Israel’s Yashar party, speaks to reporters at the swearing-in ceremony for new parliament members on Nov. 10.

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Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot condemned arson attacks that Israeli settlers are suspected of carrying out in the occupied West Bank as “Jewish terrorism.”

Eisenkot blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, which he’s working to replace, for the violence.

The Israeli police said they were investigating who set the fires and sprayed graffiti.

Eisenkot said that Netanyahu’s right-wing government, which has approved more than 100 new settlements, had “brought the area to the brink of anarchy.” Eisenkot is working to form a coalition government that would oust Netanyahu and his Cabinet.

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“Last night’s arson attacks in Judea and Samaria were acts of Jewish terrorism, in every sense of the term,” Eisenkot said in a statement, using the biblical name for the West Bank. “Extremist groups that set fire to vehicles and homes are undermining regional stability, putting lives at risk and doing grave damage to Israel’s national security and foreign relations.”

Ahmad Ghneimat, a resident of Kafr Malik, said that violence had increased after several Israeli settler outposts sprang up in the area. He said that settlers have stolen sheep and violently harassed olive harvesters.

“We woke up at 2:30 at night to the sound of explosions, which were these cars, seven cars from here to here, on fire,” said Muntasir Al-Malik, another resident. “Of course we came out of the houses and panicked.”

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Eisenkot called for those responsible to be arrested and for “severe sanctions” to be imposed on them.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee called violent Israeli settlers “terrorists ” in September, using a term that American officials usually reserve for Palestinian militants.

Magdy and Saeed write for the Associated Press. Magdy reported from Cairo and Saeed from Abu Snan, Israel.