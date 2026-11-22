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Children who lived in Brazilian neighborhoods buzzing with a special kind of mosquito were far less likely to catch dengue or another worrisome virus, chikungunya, new research shows.

A major study of more than 5,700 children in one of the world’s dengue hot spots offers new evidence that breeding mosquitoes unable to transmit these viruses can be a viable strategy rather than solely relying on pesticides and trying to avoid getting bitten.

In neighborhoods populated by these so-called Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes, researchers found about a 69% reduction in dengue and chikungunya infections in schoolchildren compared with similar neighborhoods — an effect sustained even during Brazil’s severe 2024 dengue outbreak, said Dr. Sri Edupuganti of Emory University, part of the international research team.

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The researchers reported the findings Saturday at a meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

“This is really exciting,” said Dr. David Hamer, a global health expert at Boston University who wasn’t involved with the Brazilian study. He predicts that pairing more use of these Wolbachia mosquitoes with existing steps to fight mosquito-borne disease could “knock dengue down to much lower levels” in many places.

The latest research comes as Florida grapples with an unusually large outbreak of the virus, what appears to be the biggest in any U.S. state since at least the 1940s.

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Usually in the continental U.S., dengue is found mostly in people who traveled internationally. But as of Friday, Florida health officials had tallied more than 650 locally acquired cases, about three-quarters of them in Hillsborough County, home to Tampa.

Mosquito-borne dengue and other viruses have also been on the rise in Southern California.

Outside the U.S., the nonprofit World Mosquito Program has pioneered the Wolbachia strategy.

How it works: Scientists breed mosquitoes to carry a kind of bacteria called Wolbachia. It is harmless to people and common in many insects, although not dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The bacteria dramatically reduce the mosquitoes’ ability to transmit certain viruses. Female mosquitoes spread the bacteria to their offspring, so releasing enough of the specially bred insects — males and females — into an area allows Wolbachia to gradually become established in the local mosquito population.

Field trials and other studies in Indonesia and elsewhere have shown the strategy can significantly lower dengue diagnoses. But because people with mild symptoms may not be diagnosed, the new study in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, went further. Researchers tested blood for signs of dengue, chikungunya or the Zika virus.

The four-year study compared children living in neighborhoods that all got the same pesticide and other mosquito-control interventions, but half were randomly assigned to have Wolbachia mosquitoes released into the area. There were too few cases of Zika to calculate whether the special mosquitoes had any effect on that disease.

Neergaard writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Mike Stobbe contributed to this report.