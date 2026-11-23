Israeli settlers gather at an eight-house compound that settlers claim to have purchased on the outskirts of the Palestinian city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

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For years, this lush Palestinian city was an oasis of calm in the occupied West Bank. Jericho’s warm weather drew tourists year-round and its perch low in the Jordan Valley kept it somewhat isolated from the violence elsewhere in the territory.

But that relative peace was recently shattered when Palestinians said Israeli settlers who had newly infiltrated the outskirts of Jericho shot and killed a 72-year-old woman during clashes with local youth.

The killing Nov. 16 of Fadda Fheidat came just days after the settlers had seized a cluster of Palestinian homes they said they purchased — a claim that rights groups and Palestinian residents contest.

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The takeover was the first time in decades that Israelis had settled within a residential neighborhood around a major Palestinian city.

And now, as armed settlers patrol their streets, Palestinian residents say the violence has raised fears that a new phase of settlement expansion is reaching West Bank cities once considered safe from encroaching settlers.

A new chapter for Israeli settlers

Israel has occupied the West Bank since it captured the territory, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, from Jordan and Egypt in the 1967 Mideast war. Since then, it has built a network of settlements for more than half a million Israelis on land Palestinians seek for a future independent state.

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The international community overwhelmingly considers the settlements illegal. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government has approved more than 100 new settlements during its tenure. Settlers have also erected unauthorized outposts, which they’ve used to attack Palestinian shepherds, rampage through communities and drive people from their homes.

The seizure of the homes in al-Duyuk al-Tahta followed a similar pattern, residents and rights groups say, starting with the construction of a new outpost nearby in 2024. The neighborhood lies just outside Jericho’s city limits, near a prized archaeological site that Israel has invested in developing as a tourist destination.

“We are writing a new chapter of Jewish life. We have returned home,” Israel Ganz, who heads the local council governing Israeli settlements in the area, declared on social media after the settlers moved in on Nov. 4.

The Israeli rights group B’Tselem described the settlers’ arrival as the latest in a series of increasingly bold and largely unchallenged efforts to drive Palestinians from their land. It warned of “a reality similar to Hebron ” — the only city where Israeli settlers have for decades lived under military protection in the heart of a built-up Palestinian urban area.

The settlers’ arrival introduces a permanent Israeli presence “with increased military deployment, restrictions on Palestinian movement, and settler militia violence and intimidation, which will affect the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians,” the group said in a statement.

A major turning point came in February when settlers from the nearby outpost, emboldened by Israeli demolition orders for several houses on the edge of al-Duyuk al-Tahta, drove trucks and tractors into the community and spent nearly eight hours ransacking and bulldozing homes, Palestinian residents said.

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Soon after that, the Israeli government legalized the outpost. By October, settlers had taken some of the Palestinian community’s farmland and began setting up new irrigation systems.

On Nov. 4, dozens of Israelis, some of them armed, moved into eight Palestinian homes.

The settlers say they have proof-of-purchase documents for the houses, but Palestinian residents say they don’t know how, when or by whom the properties were sold.

Palestinian officials and Israeli human rights groups have questioned the legality of the sales under both Israeli and Palestinian laws. Most of the properties sit on farmland that Palestinian shepherds have grazed for generations and that Israel classifies as state land.

Under Israeli law, plots designated as state land generally cannot be privately bought or sold. Under the Palestinian Authority, the internationally backed body that administers semiautonomous parts of the West Bank, including Jericho, selling land to Israelis is a criminal offense.

A deadly clash after days of tension

Almost immediately after the settlers moved in, they began policing the neighborhood, often with guns and in ATVs, Palestinian residents said.

“They started to control our lives,” said Mustapha Fheidat, a farmer whose extended family makes up much of the population in al-Duyuk al-Tahta. “They stop us and ask for our IDs and what we’re doing here. They prevent us getting from the main road to our farms.”

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According to four members of the Fheidat family, it was one of these settler patrols that set off the deadly clash, after settlers hurled insults at Palestinian residents, who responded by pelting them with rocks.

Israel’s military said in a statement that the sequence of events that led to the shooting death were under investigation. Citing testimony collected by soldiers at the scene, it said the clash erupted after a Palestinian driver ”carried out an attack by ramming” into an Israeli settler’s vehicle as youths threw rocks at the settlers.

Fadda Fheidat was “likely injured by fire from an Israeli civilian,” the military said.

No arrests of Israelis were announced in connection with the shooting. Two Palestinian men were arrested in connection with the “ramming” incident, the military said.

Members of the Fheidat family who witnessed the violence denied the collision was intentional, saying it happened when Fadda Fheidat’s son was rushing to the scene of his mother’s shooting and skidded into the settler’s vehicle.

They said Fadda Fheidat and her daughter-in-law, Na’ima, were driving a relative who had been shot to a nearby hospital but turned back after Palestinians warned that more settlers were on the road ahead.

The violence was still underway when the women returned home. As they got out of the car, Na’ima Fheidat said she heard her children scream: “‘Grandma has been killed! Grandma has been killed!’”

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Ahmed Fheidat was inside his home when he heard the shouting and gunfire. He rushed outside and found his sister-in-law lying on the ground with a gunshot to the head.

“Her skull was completely broken. My hand was full of blood,” he said.

He carried her inside to wait for an ambulance, barely noticing that he, too, had been shot in the leg.

Metz writes for the Associated Press.