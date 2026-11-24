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Democrats who ran on abortion rights platforms won big in elections for Congress and state government offices. But it’s not likely that they’ll be able to impose quick and vast abortion policy changes.

That’s because Democrats did not take full control of the legislatures and governor’s offices in states with the strictest laws — those that ban abortion at six weeks or all stages of pregnancy.

And in Congress, Democrats who will control both the House and Senate could attempt to bar states from adopting some kinds of abortion bans, but any move would likely meet a veto from President Trump, which couldn’t be overridden without GOP help.

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Officials in 2 states are calling for constitutional protections for abortion

Abortion has been primarily a state government issue since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade allowed states to enforce bans. Now, 13 states ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy — with some exceptions — and four more do so after about the first six weeks.

In 2027, Democrats will have control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office in six states where they currently share power with Republicans. Those states — Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — already allow abortion through until at least fetal viability, which is generally considered to be sometime after 21 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion is currently allowed through the first 20 weeks from fertilization, or about 22 weeks’ gestation in Wisconsin and 23 in Pennsylvania. Democrats kept the governorships and gained full power in the legislatures in the elections in both states.

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Wisconsin Gov.-elect David Crowley and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are both calling for leveraging that power to amend their states’ constitutions to create a right to abortion.

Voters in a dozen states already have passed similar amendments, including two — Nevada and Virginia — this year. Voters in November also kept such protections in Missouri but defeated an initiative to add them to state law in Idaho.

Georgia Democrats could attempt to repeal a ban

In Georgia, where Democrats gained the House and the governor’s office, abortion is banned in most cases after fetal cardiac activity can be detected — around six weeks into pregnancy and before many women realize they’re pregnant.

Josh McLaurin, the incoming Democratic lieutenant governor, is optimistic that one Republican state senator would be willing to join Democrats to repeal that law.

The measure could get at least a vote in the Senate, he said, because Republicans will have a 29-27 majority and may not take a “hyper-partisan approach” to block it.

McLaurin said that voters see the ban as a healthcare issue, especially after a state review board in 2024 found that two women died in Georgia after doctors were hesitant to perform abortions that could have saved their lives.

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Still, Democratic Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms acknowledged that a GOP-held state Senate could be an obstacle.

“If we see a pathway to do something about it this session, then we’re going to take that opportunity,” Bottoms said at a news conference. “And it may not be this session.”

A new Texas attorney general will end some legal challenges

After winning the attorney general election in Texas, Democrat Nathan Johnson said he would not sue out-of-state medical providers who prescribe abortion pills via telehealth and ship them to patients in the state as the outgoing attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, has done. Paxton dropped his suits in November.

Those pills often come from states that seek to protect medical professionals who prescribe them through telehealth and ship them to patients in places with bans. That practice is why the number of abortions has been higher since the fall of Roe. It’s also the heart of the current abortion legal battles.

Johnson could also withdraw Texas from a lawsuit challenging federal policy on the abortion pill mifepristone and decide not to defend the state’s abortion restrictions against lawsuits.

“It is deeply gutting that now we don’t have Texas to be fighting with the pro-life side on this,” said Kelsey Pritchard, spokesperson for SBA Pro-Life America.

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Abortion opponents are focused on access to pills

Pritchard and other anti-abortion activists are pushing the Trump administration to make mifepristone harder to get by persuading the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is studying the drug, to bar filling prescriptions through the mail or at pharmacies. The FDA has said it’ll have more information by March.

They’re also counting on remaining Republican state attorneys general to keep up the fight.

Ohio lawmakers this month passed legislation to bar telehealth prescriptions for mifepristone sent into the state and to reimpose a 24-hour waiting period before obtaining an abortion. It’s not clear whether outgoing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine will sign them into law — or how courts would rule on legal challenges. Voters passed a constitutional amendment protecting abortion access in 2023.

Ingrid Duran, state legislative director at the National Right to Life Committee, said her group will keep pushing measures that Democrats sometimes support — such as supporting ways for women to anonymously and safely give up newborns for adoption. And, she said, it will encourage anti-abortion bills that may not have much of a chance of passing now as a way to build for the future.

“We’re not going to give up just because it’s going to be more challenging,” she said.

Republicans still control the White House

Some congressional Democrats are planning to push forward a measure that would bar states from banning abortion before viability and rescind restrictions that some states have — such as requiring multiple doctor’s visits or ultrasounds.

With a Trump veto expected if it reaches him, the effort would be aimed largely at forcing him to reject a policy that has public opinion on its side.

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About 6 in 10 U.S. voters said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to the AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters in all 50 states.

Mulvihill writes for the Associated Press. AP journalists Scott Bauer, Kate Brumback, Marc Levy, Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Anna Wilder contributed to this report.