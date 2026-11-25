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The new Miss Universe hails from a Puerto Rican town whose residents have long been known as “the cucumbers.”

Nestled in the mountains of western Puerto Rico, San Sebastián has been celebrating since Jennifer Barreto made history late Tuesday as the first mother and first married woman to win Miss Universe.

“It was a day for the history books!” exclaimed one municipal worker at the mayor’s office, which was abuzz with excitement.

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The town of some 39,000 people — named after its famous karst formations that look like cucumbers — could barely contain itself.

“La Barreto,” as she’s known, was on the lips of many across San Sebastián hours after the win.

“So excited!” said María Rivera as she juggled orders Wednesday morning at El Guayabal bakery. “We were sure she was going to win.”

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Barreto, 27, has one daughter and holds master’s degrees in research psychology and clinical social work. She also works as a prevention specialist with the U.S. Department of Defense, developing strategies to combat harmful behaviors.

“Her journey is a powerful reminder that motherhood, marriage and personal ambition are not mutually exclusive, and that a woman’s potential should never be defined by the stage of life she is in,” Ronald Day, CEO of the Miss Universe Organization, said in a statement.

The organization began allowing married women and mothers to compete in 2023. The pageant has lost favor in some countries, with critics saying it objectifies women and promotes unrealistic body ideals.

Barreto is the sixth Puerto Rican woman to win the Miss Universe crown, ending a 20-year wait for the island.

“I am ready to go to work,” she said at a news conference after the contest, which she called “the Olympics of beauty.”

“You know that I am a highly disciplined woman,” Barreto said, adding that she likes challenges. “I aspire to earn the affection and respect of you all.”

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Her hometown became known for “Pepino Power,” a volunteer brigade formed to restore electricity after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017 as a Category 4 storm.

Puerto Rico now has the third-most Miss Universe titles, behind the United States with nine and Venezuela with seven.

Celebrating Barreto’s win was Yazaira Cabrera, a 50-year-old gymnastics coach who loves beauty pageants so much that she had a replica crown made based on the one worn by Puerto Rican Miss Universe 2021 Denise Quiñones.

Cabrera wore it Tuesday night as she watched the contest at home, feeling nervous the entire time.

“They kept us on edge until the very end,” she said. “The whole country was holding its breath.”

Barreto was greeted by thunderous applause at Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum each time she advanced through the competition’s final rounds.

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She brought her hands to her face in shock as she was named Miss Universe 2026, beating Miss Dominican Republic and Miss Venezuela. Minutes later, she shimmied in celebration to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.”

And thousands of Puerto Ricans across the U.S. territory danced with her.

“It’s a truly spectacular achievement,” San Sebastián Mayor Eladio Cardona Quiles told The Associated Press. “All the most beautiful women in the universe are there, and she managed to stand out. I’m happy she represented ‘los pepinianos.’”

Cardona attended the pageant, while fans gathered in San Sebastián’s public plaza to watch on a big screen. Afterward, they formed a caravan, honking their horns into the night to celebrate Barreto’s victory.

Coto writes for the Associated Press. AP reporter Berenice Bautista in Mexico City contributed to this report.