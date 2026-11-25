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Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has narrowly ruled in favor of canceling the government’s contract with Luma Energy following a contentious legal fight with the private power company.

The 5-4 ruling of more than 200 pages, made public on Wednesday, plunges the island into further uncertainty as many wonder who will take over from Luma while power outages persist across the U.S. territory and crews continue to repair the grid razed by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Puerto Rico’s government had sued Luma nearly a year ago, following up on a campaign promise made by Gov. Jenniffer González to cancel the contract.

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Dissenting judges voiced their concerns in sharply worded decisions. Judge Rafael L. Martínez Torres warned that “collateral consequences” of ending the contract “had to be considered, given their potential monumental impact.”

Judge Ángel Colón Pérez asserted that the ruling in favor of the cancellation stemmed from “an excessive eagerness to satisfy a capricious request from the leader currently in power,” an apparent reference to the governor.

One judge referenced and rejected recent allegations that Supreme Court judges were pressured or swayed.

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“We do not bow to external pressures, we do not yield to intimidation, nor do we allow smear campaigns to influence the exercise of our judicial function,” wrote Judge Roberto Feliberti Cintrón, who was part of the majority vote. “Our obligation is to the Law, Justice, the People, and our conscience.”

Luma also commented on the allegations.

“In light of the serious allegations that have been raised publicly regarding attempts to influence the Court, we reiterate our call for an immediate, rigorous, and transparent investigation,” it said.

Puerto Rico’s government had awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to Luma, which took over the transmission and distribution of power on the island in June 2021. It inherited infrastructure that was crumbling after decades of neglect and mismanagement under Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that it disagrees with the court’s decision but will respect the judicial process and is “carefully evaluating all available legal alternatives.”

“We remain concerned about the potential impact of this decision on ongoing efforts to strengthen and modernize Puerto Rico’s electric grid,” Luma said. “This matter goes beyond a contractual dispute. It has significant implications for the provision of an essential electric service, public safety, and Puerto Rico’s energy future.”

Luma is a consortium made up of Calgary, Alberta-based Atco and Quanta Services Inc. of Houston.

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In December 2025, González said Luma had nearly $11 billion in federal funds at its disposal to rebuild the grid, but that it has only been able to recover some $550 million in reimbursements from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

When the lawsuit was filed, she said, “Despite the operator’s expectations and representations, the electrical system has not improved with the speed, consistency or effectiveness that Puerto Rico deserves and that Luma promised and lied to us about.”

Puerto Rico’s government has two main agreements with Luma: one for operation and maintenance, and a supplemental deal that was needed because the state-owned Electric Power Authority had not yet completed a debt restructuring process. The island’s power company remains mired in that process.

Both deals were set to expire in November 2022, prompting the government to extend the supplemental agreement via an extension letter.

González has said that the letter granted Luma indefinite control, and that the extension granted was “in violation of the law and the principles of sound public administration.”

The ongoing outages have also been blamed on Genera PR, a private company that oversees the generation of power on the island.

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Coto writes for the Associated Press.