Flooding extends across a bike path, road and onto the Tamalpais High School football field in Mill Valley, Calif., on Wednesday.

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Much of the U.S. faced foul weather for Thanksgiving, with a storm in the east forcing the postponement of Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade and strong winds and king tides prompting flood warnings in the West.

The strengthening storm along the Eastern Seaboard raised worries about how the annual parade’s massive balloons would fare in the wind-swept canyons between Manhattan’s skyscrapers. Macy’s said in a statement that it was postponing the event until Saturday in an abundance of caution after consulting with city officials.

High winds, heavy rains and flooding plagued both coasts, complicating holiday travel, though the days leading up to Thanksgiving are typically far busier on the roads and in the airports than the holiday itself.

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The storm was expected to hamper air travel at eastern U.S. airports Thanksgiving Day into Friday morning, with reduced visibility, greater turbulence, strong winds and aircraft icing, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rain and high wind

Wind gusts were expected to hit 50 mph or higher along the Interstate 95 corridor. The weather service posted wind advisories from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic to southern New England. All of New Jersey was under a state of emergency, declared by Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday night, as were parts of New York following a declaration from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The storm was flooding coastal villages and cities from North Carolina through New Jersey as the high tide rolled in Thursday. Roads were closed and emergency workers were rescuing people from cars stranded in water.

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Highways were shut down. The nearly 18-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia over the Chesapeake Bay was closed for several hours Thursday morning because of high winds. NC 12, the only highway connecting Hatteras Island on the North Carolina Outer Banks to the mainland, was closed after seawater breached the dunes and covered the two-lane highway. Crews did not know when it might reopen.

The Margate City Fire Department near Atlantic City, N.J., posted a video on Facebook of water pouring through the city’s streets on a gray day where the heavy rains hadn’t started yet.

A firefighter there said the tide was coming in ferociously and it was still an hour before its peak. Water closed in on steps to houses, and businesses had sandbags piled in front of their doors.

More than 500,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning, with the majority of those outages in East Coast states, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us.

In Norfolk, Va., tornado warnings blared on phones around the metro area as families prepared to celebrate Thanksgiving. Winds topping 50 mph were reported all around the metropolitan area of more than 1.8 million people.

Heavy snow in central states

Winter storm warnings and watches were posted for parts of Missouri and Illinois, with up to 13 inches of snow expected around St. Louis by Thursday afternoon.

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Snow fell as far south as Florence, Ala., where giant flakes dropped from the sky Thursday morning; it was just a touch too warm for it to stick and make it a rare white Thanksgiving.

King tides continued surging on the West Coast, with coastal flood warnings issued from Southern California to the San Francisco area to the Oregon and Washington coasts. King tides occur when the gravitational pulls of the moon and sun align to raise water levels. Their effects this year are being amplified by the ongoing super El Niño, which has warmed the ocean, leading to an increased volume of seawater.

