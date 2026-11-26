Palestinians gather outside an apartment building damaged in an overnight Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday.

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Five Israeli strikes and a shooting overnight and on Thursday killed 10 Palestinians across Gaza, according to officials at Shifa and Al Aqsa Martyrs hospitals, where the casualties were taken.

A strike on a residential apartment in Deir al Balah in central Gaza killed a man and his wife, the officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement that the military killed Khaled Abu Nada, who oversaw economic and education affairs for Hamas in Gaza, in the overnight strike.

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Officials at Shifa Hospital said three other strikes in Gaza City and Deir al Balah killed seven people. Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said one man was killed near the yellow line dividing the territory into zones controlled by Hamas and Israel.

Residents in eastern Gaza City said they were given an Israeli military warning to flee the area Thursday evening, minutes before a building and nearby homes were struck.

Israel’s military said one of the strikes targeted three militants, without elaborating. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the other strikes, the shooting and the warnings issued Thursday.

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The casualties are the latest in Gaza, where near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes have persisted for more than a year after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas.

At least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in more than three years of war in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains casualty records that are seen as generally reliable but do not offer a breakdown of civilians and militants.

Strikes in Saudi Arabia and Yemen

Saudi airstrikes hit western and southwestern Yemen overnight and on Thursday, Houthi officials and media said. The group blamed the Saudi-backed government forces battling the rebels for the attacks.

Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, said multiple strikes across Taiz province killed four people, including a child. Al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks.

Al-Masirah, the television channel controlled by the Iran-backed rebels, reported strikes in Sanaa overnight into Thursday. Two residents said they heard explosions in the rebel-held capital overnight.

Khalil al-Makhlafi, who lives in the southern part of Sanaa, said his home is near military camps in an area where explosions are frequent.

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“We have to endure these sounds every now and then, and they have health implications for our kids,” Al-Makhlafi said. A second resident, Randa al-Mahwiti, reported hearing explosions in the northern part of Sanaa.

The latest attacks come as part of the ongoing renewed fighting between the rebels and the Saudi-backed government forces. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the claims made by Al-Asbahi, the rebel spokesman, or Al Masirah, the rebel-run television channel.

Also Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said an attack on an oil refinery in the kingdom’s southwest killed a Nepalese worker. Since their fighting with the kingdom escalated over the summer, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi oil facilities, including the Jazan refinery that was attacked again Thursday.

Kuwait says it was attacked

Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that it had shot down several drones from Iran — the second time this month that the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state has been targeted.

Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan, a ministry spokesman, said falling debris from the intercepted drones killed two Italians and injured two people — a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani. He called the attack a “heinous Iranian aggression.”

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said the Italian civilians were air defense technicians working in Kuwait for a defense contractor carrying out maintenance on radar systems. Neither Kuwait nor Italy detailed the location of the attack.

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It was the first time Kuwait said it had been attacked since Nov. 17.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered his condolences in a call to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and denied that Iran was behind the attack.

Iran has not struck Israel in the current round of hostilities. Both Kuwait and Bahrain, which host U.S. naval and air bases, have reported attacks this month, while the United States and Iran have traded strikes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tankers hit by projectiles

A British military monitor, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, said two tankers were hit by unknown projectiles in the region, one on Wednesday afternoon and one early Thursday. The first ship struck was east of Oman, and the second was 58 miles west of Dubai. The UKMTO said in both cases all crew were safe and accounted for.

Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Thursday that two tankers were trying to transit without its authorization and caught fire after hitting naval mines. Video posted by Iranian state television showed thick smoke rising from the two vessels. The AP couldn’t independently verify these claims.

There has recently been an increase in incidents involving commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters. October saw the highest number of reported attacks on commercial shipping since March, during the war’s opening weeks, according to the UKMTO. The organization has also noted that some ships have been reluctant to report incidents.

Flights between Israel and Dubai

On Thursday, Israel’s Transportation Ministry said FlyDubai’s direct flights could resume, following a delegation’s visit to the United Arab Emirates. FlyDubai said tickets are on sale for flights beginning Dec. 3.

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Israel suspended direct flights to Dubai after an ax-wielding pilot attempted to seize control of a plane in October and crash it into Israel’s main airport. Passengers overpowered the pilot and the plane landed in Saudi Arabia.

Israel has said it was reviewing security procedures, including how the pilot, an Omani national, had been allowed to fly to Tel Aviv despite Israel and Oman having no diplomatic relations.

Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad said Thursday that it hadn’t formally given its approval to the Transportation Ministry for the resumption of flights.

Khaled, Ezzidin and Becatoros write for the Associated Press. Khaled and Ezzidin reported from Cairo and Becatoros from London. Associated Press writers Melanie Lidman and Sam Metz in Tel Aviv contributed to this report.

