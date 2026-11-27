The Supreme Court of Canada, whose building is pictured Friday, upheld most of a Quebec law known as Bill 21.

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Canada’s Supreme Court on Friday upheld most of a Quebec law banning public schoolteachers, police officers and other public employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols at work.

The ruling affirms Quebec’s power to override certain constitutional rights to keep the ban in place.

The 2019 law, known as Bill 21, bans religious symbols including Muslim headscarves, Sikh turbans, Jewish skullcaps and Christian crosses for workers covered by it.

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Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon welcomed the ruling as “a victory for secularism” and for Quebec’s ability to make choices different from the rest of Canada.

The court upheld Quebec’s use of the “notwithstanding clause,” which allows lawmakers to pass laws that override certain rights, including religious freedom and equality, that are protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Canada’s equivalent of the U.S. Bill of Rights.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote that the law reflected Quebec’s “legitimate and historical commitment” to keeping government secular.

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The court maintained an exemption allowing members of Quebec’s legislature to cover their faces while performing their duties.

Quebec says the law upholds the separation of religion and government. The province’s commitment to secularism grew from rejecting the Roman Catholic Church’s once-dominant influence.

Opponents say the law discriminates against religious minorities, particularly Muslim women who wear headscarves.

“Quebec is still telling qualified people that they must set aside their faith,” said Mehramat Kaur of the World Sikh Organization of Canada.

France, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands have full or partial bans on face coverings, including veils worn by some Muslim women.

Other Canadian provinces have used the override for laws restricting transgender rights or ordering striking employees back to work.

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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew called Bill 21 “legislated discrimination” against Muslims, Sikhs and other religious minorities. He said his government would never use the override.

“If I need to pick on somebody in order to get elected, I don’t deserve the office,” Kinew said.

