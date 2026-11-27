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Heavy rain over flooded East Coast communities was winding down Friday and power was slowly being restored to hundreds of thousands of customers as some high-tide flooding threats remained following a round of holiday storms.

The storms snarled travel, downed trees and power lines and led to water rescues from New York to Virginia. In New York City, preparations were underway for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Saturday after an unprecedented postponement due to the weather.

Elsewhere, wet snow was falling as far south as the Tennessee Valley and freezing rain was moving across northern New England. Cold rain fell over the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes.

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Another storm system in the Northwest was bringing rain along coastal Oregon on Friday. More snow was forecast in the Cascade Range and in mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming.

Storm system easing, slowly

Conditions are expected to improve in the entire eastern U.S. on Friday, “but this huge system will take some time to weaken,” the National Weather Service said on its website.

Blustery winds of 25 to 35 mph with higher wind gusts will be common across the East, it said. Coastal flood warnings were in effect through Friday from New Jersey to Virginia.

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More than 500,000 homes and businesses had no electricity Friday, led by Pennsylvania and New Jersey, down from a high of more than 900,000 on Thursday, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us.

In Maryland, nearly 2 million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were told they could resume normal water use Friday after being urged to conserve during the storm.

Building roofs in Ocean City and Rockville collapsed. In Norfolk, Va., crews rescued 39 people and two dogs, City Councilman Tommy Smigiel posted.

Part of a fishing pier collapsed in Virginia Beach, Va., closing a three-mile section of beach, including the boardwalk, “due to dangerous conditions,” the city said.

In Avalon, N.J., downtown merchants were scrambling to pump out saltwater Friday after Thanksgiving brought some of the most significant tides in the seaside community’s history. More than 1,100 people participated in a charity run, and Santa Claus was scheduled to arrive on a firetruck by evening to light the Christmas tree.

Conditions were a “million times better than they were 24 hours ago,” borough business administrator Scott Wahl said.

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Snow in South and Midwest

Part of Tennessee was under a winter storm warning for up to an inch of snow Friday after rain turned into light snow on Thanksgiving. Some local news stations said it was the most snow seen on the holiday in the area in more than 75 years.

Conditions were calmer Friday for the Midwest, compared with Thanksgiving. As much as 15 inches of snow fell in eastern Missouri on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

The ice arena in Wentzville, Mo., which hosts hockey and ice skating activities, was empty when the roof caved in early Thursday.

Waves driven by high tides caused flooding along the Pacific Coast and continued to impact train service Friday. Buses were pressed into service as Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner canceled or shortened more than a dozen trains between San Diego and Los Angeles.

Record tides along the California coast forced evacuations from Humboldt County in the far north to Ventura County.

Heavy snow was expected in parts of Montana and Wyoming. A renewed surge of moisture associated with an atmospheric river across the Pacific Northwest was moving toward the northern Rockies, the weather service said.

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Izaguirre, Collins, Turbay and Bellisle write for the Associated Press. AP writers Leah Willingham in Boston; Kathy McCormack in Concord, N.H.; and Josh Boak in West Palm Beach, Fla., contributed to this report.