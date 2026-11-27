Kenya cult leader, in latest conviction, found guilty of manslaughter of over 100 followers
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- Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie was convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of 123 followers after urging them to fast to death to meet Jesus.
- The conviction, alongside 29 others including his wife, adds to a series of cases stemming from the discovery of more than 400 bodies in mass graves.
- Mackenzie is serving a 200-year sentence for murder and was convicted this week of child cruelty and radicalization in a separate case.
NAIROBI — Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie was found guilty Friday of the manslaughter of 123 of his followers, the latest in a series of convictions against him for the deaths of hundreds of his followers.
The founder and pastor of the Good News International Church was found guilty of asking his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus. He was convicted along with 29 of his followers, including his wife, Rhoda Mumbua, at a trial in the coastal city of Mombasa.
Authorities in 2023 uncovered more than 400 bodies in mass graves scattered across a vast ranch near Malindi town, where Mackenzie’s followers had relocated to evade scrutiny.
Children were reportedly the first to succumb to the starvation.
Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison on Nov. 7 for the murder of 191 people, including 190 children and one adult. He’s facing a series of trials on various charges reflecting different ways members of his organization died.
He was also convicted Wednesday of child cruelty and radicalization in a separate case.
Mackenzie is due to be sentenced on the child cruelty and radicalization charges in December.
Musambi writes for the Associated Press.