Good News International Church pastor Paul Mackenzie, center, reacts after being sentenced to 200 years in prison at the Mombasa High Court in Kenya on Nov. 6. He was convicted of additional crimes Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie was found guilty Friday of the manslaughter of 123 of his followers, the latest in a series of convictions against him for the deaths of hundreds of his followers.

The founder and pastor of the Good News International Church was found guilty of asking his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus. He was convicted along with 29 of his followers, including his wife, Rhoda Mumbua, at a trial in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Authorities in 2023 uncovered more than 400 bodies in mass graves scattered across a vast ranch near Malindi town, where Mackenzie’s followers had relocated to evade scrutiny.

Advertisement

Children were reportedly the first to succumb to the starvation.

Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison on Nov. 7 for the murder of 191 people, including 190 children and one adult. He’s facing a series of trials on various charges reflecting different ways members of his organization died.

He was also convicted Wednesday of child cruelty and radicalization in a separate case.

Mackenzie is due to be sentenced on the child cruelty and radicalization charges in December.

Musambi writes for the Associated Press.