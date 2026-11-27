Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks as Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Alvarez looks on during a meeting with a Chinese delegation in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 17.

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Mexico filed a formal complaint with the U.S. over a Drug Enforcement Agency tip line for anonymous reports about suspected criminals and corrupt Mexican officials, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday, escalating a fight over a move she called interference in its internal affairs.

“We have made it very clear in our relationship with the United States that the relationship is one of coordination, not subordination,” she said in her daily news briefing.

The protest comes as the Trump administration is pressuring Mexico to intensify its fight against drug cartels. It’s made a public offer to deploy troops on Mexican soil, something Sheinbaum has ruled out.

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DEA chief Terry Cole announced on his X account Wednesday that the agency was opening an anonymous tip line to receive information about members and associates of designated terrorist organizations, corrupt officials who support them, criminal networks and people who launder money to finance narcoterrorism in Sinaloa state.

The northern state is the stronghold of one of Mexico’s most powerful cartels, the Sinaloa cartel, which Washington designated a terrorist organization along with five other Mexican criminal groups. Cole said the agency also plans to open a tip line for the state of Jalisco.

Sheinbaum once again urged the United States to address drug use and combat drug traffickers within its own territory. She also reaffirmed that Mexico would continue working to confront cartels and prevent drugs from reaching the U.S.

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“The United States has a responsibility to its people to address drug use, as well as to arrest members of the drug cartels operating in the United States,” Sheinbaum said, insisting that “we cannot have this view that the responsibility lies with Mexico.”

The dispute broke out days after Mexico captured a major drug kingpin in Sinaloa with help from the United States, which flew a surveillance drone over Mexican territory to pinpoint the location of the capo.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” was an important ally of a Sinaloa cartel faction who was on the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives list. Both governments celebrated his arrest.

The United States requested the extradition of El Chapo Isidro, but Mexican Atty. Gen. Ernestina Godoy said this week that “he will be tried in this country.”

Sánchez writes for the Associated Press.